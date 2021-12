We do have snow in the forecast for Saturday on New Year's Day. This snow is expected to arrive overnight shortly after most are wrapping up their New Year's Eve festivities. It is too early to tell estimated snowfall, but enough snow could lead to slick roads like what we have been experiencing the past few days. Frozen conditions will be supported by the frigid, cold temperatures. They will be in the single digits with sub-zero overnight lows. Depending on snowfall totals, you may want to head to your resting place shortly after the ball drop to start 2022.

