MassivelyOP’s 2021 Golden Yachties: Best headline that sounded like a joke but isn’t

By Bree Royce
massivelyop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassivelyOP’s not-so-serious end-of-the-year awards continue today with our pick for best headline that sounded like a joke but isn’t. (If you’re wondering what the heck a Golden Yachtie is,...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

massivelyop.com

Leaderboard: What was the most overrated MMO of 2021?

As our veteran readership will remember, one of our core MMORPG awards every year is our award for the most underrated MMO – an MMO that is doing everything right but somehow isn’t getting the hype, money, love, or player attention it deserves. It happens. And every dang...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Golden Lance for Best Multiplayer

Best multiplayer is an award that encompasses many different aspects of play. Competitive and cooperative. Team based or free for all. It is somewhat unique this year in that the two best games were the unanimous choices and they represent the best of multiplayer gaming. They showcase what is possible over an internet connect. They give you moments to share with your friends, both scripted and off the cuff. Above all else, they show why gaming can mean so many different things. With that in mind, here are the recipients of this year’s Golden Lance Award for Best Multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Massively OP’s 2021 Awards: Best MMO Trend

Welcome back to Massively Overpowered’s formal end-of-the-year awards!. Today’s award is for the Best MMO Trend of 2021, which was awarded to the MMO console port craze last year. This award is meant to highlight a pervasive trend that we can identify and actually appreciate seeing in the industry. Don’t forget to cast your own vote in the just-for-fun reader poll at the very end!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Winner Is#Video Game Companies#Vehicles#Massivelyop#Korean#Mmo
lordsofgaming.net

Golden Lance for Best Performance

Performance is a loaded term. So much goes into capturing the look and feel of a character in games these days. Vocal performances can add texture and nuance to a script that would otherwise be unremarkable. Motion capture can make what would be stiff feel real. Vocal performances in games require so much more than that of other mediums. Not just in terms of hours spent in the booth, but hours spent building relationships between characters. In this second year of the pandemic, teams worked further apart with fewer resources. Each performance felt a little more special as it connected us to people around the world and to characters we now love. With that in mind, here are the recipients of this year’s Golden Lance Award for Best Performance.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Massively Overthinking: Our favorite MMO stories of 2021

Every year, we give a nod to the biggest MMO story, but in 365 days, a whole lot more happened than just one narrative. We publish many thousands of articles in one trip ’round the sun, and some of our best work and most interesting pieces often fall by the wayside on our journey.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Black Desert’s patch today ‘rebooted’ every single class in the game

The promised class overhaul update has arrived in Black Desert’s western PC version as of today. Reboots have come to literally every single one of the game’s classes, in addition to revamps for everyone’s movement, attack, and casting speed, so whatever you play, you’re going to want to thumb through the specifics before you charge on in to play and beclown yourself in combat because these patch notes are over 41,000 words long and you’ll forgive me if I’m not going to include them all right here. Bonus, many of the revamps include new faces and hair, so this isn’t just about weapons and skills.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Stream Team: Preparing for Warframe’s The New War

Starting Warframe’s The New War is a big deal, and Massively OP’s MJ knows she must get ready for it. Once she begins, she won’t be able to stop or make any build changes, so she’s definitely not going to just jump straight in (a mistake she has made in the past!). Preparation is everything, so tonight MJ turns all her focus onto planning. Which Warframe should she use? Which weapons? And which mods? Tune in live at 8:00 p.m. to help MJ make her selections as Warframe streaming moves to its new night.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

MMO Week in Review: Daybreak’s Magic (The Gathering), PWE’s new owner

The week before Christmas certainly didn’t slow down in MMO land: PWE and Cryptic got bought out by Embracer and slotted under Gearbox along with all its MMOs, Daybreak picked up publishing rights on Magic: The Gathering Online, Legends of Aria got bought out by an NFT metaverse company, and Book of Travels saw serious layoffs.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Choose My Adventure: All the MMOs you made us play in 2021

It’s been quite a year of Choose My Adventure columns, hasn’t it? We did a pretty good random skip around of different games, in my opinion, and as is tradition around here, we’re taking a look back at all of the games that we visited over the course of the past year.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Zenith unveils its launch cover art and a song from its soundtrack

Sometimes, it’s the little things that can feel more important than normal when you’re an indie MMO developer. That appears to be the general feeling from RamenVR and it’s ongoing VR MMO project Zenith, which decided to showcase its full cover art and a song from its soundtrack earlier this month.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Survival sandbox Fractured Veil offers a roundup of 2021 development updates

It’s been an incredibly busy year for Fractured Veil, the self-described “open-world online survival game” set in a zombie infested version of Hawaii, and if you haven’t been following along with the game’s Kickstarter updates, then developer Paddle Creek Games has put together a handy-dandy end-of-year development roundup to flip through.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Amazon just announced a big New World, Wheel of Time, and Twitch collab

So this is probably the most predictable collab ever, but I’m still here for it: Amazon just announced a New World x Wheel of Time TV show collab, both of which are of course Amazon properties. The downside is the promo is basically just Twitch drops – Twitch also being a platform Amazon owns.
TV & VIDEOS
massivelyop.com

Grab a Fiesta Online Amatheon Corruption pack to celebrate the holidays

Gamigo’s adorable MMO Fiesta Online is in the middle of its winter celebration, and in honor of the season, the studio has granted Massively OP keys for a voucher that unlocks a range of items, including Amatheons Corrupted Mask, Crixus Amatheon Mask, the Shadow Fox, the Red Summer Robe, and the Midnight Robe. Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

MMO Year in Review: The first and only BlizzConline (February 2021)

It’s weird to look back at February 2021 and remember those halcyon days before the great Blizzard collapse of mid-year, but roundabout the time Blizzard was running its first (and ultimately its last) “BlizzConline” event digitally because of COVID-19, the big news was how the company managed to leak its own press site publicly early and spoil its whole show – including the reveal of WoW Classic The Burning Crusade. Even so, WoW Classic’s next big thing was gladly received.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Battle Bards Episode 207: Seeing Red

Have you ever gotten so mad that you literally saw red? Better yet, have you ever heard the color red when you’ve listened to an MMO’s soundtrack? In this episode, the Battle Bards explore the diversity that exists within this singular blood hue. What does red sound like? Find out in this hour!
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Elyon teases the Archer with bow and quiver promo as Santa puts out a help wanted sign

If you’re already salivating for a chance to take Elyon’s upcoming Archer out for a little killin’ tour, you still can’t do that today. But you can “preregister” for it, which basically means you can sign up for the newsletter and get an “Epic Grade +8 Bow & Quiver.” Yes, you can still play the character at launch even if you don’t sign up for the newsletter – I mean, “preregister.” You just don’t get the free stuff. Don’t look at me like that.
VIDEO GAMES

