MassivelyOP’s 2021 Golden Yachties: Best headline that sounded like a joke but isn’t

Performance is a loaded term. So much goes into capturing the look and feel of a character in games these days. Vocal performances can add texture and nuance to a script that would otherwise be unremarkable. Motion capture can make what would be stiff feel real. Vocal performances in games require so much more than that of other mediums. Not just in terms of hours spent in the booth, but hours spent building relationships between characters. In this second year of the pandemic, teams worked further apart with fewer resources. Each performance felt a little more special as it connected us to people around the world and to characters we now love. With that in mind, here are the recipients of this year’s Golden Lance Award for Best Performance.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO