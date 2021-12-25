ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

Valley residents reminisce about sharing birthday celebrations with Christmas

By Marcia Moore mmoore@dailyitem.com
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EoZtO_0dVxitUp00

Michael Bolig was thrown his first birthday party when he turned 30.

Born on Dec. 25, all of the Selinsgrove resident’s prior birthdays were combined into Christmas festivities with his parents and four older siblings.

“Who wants to have a birthday party on Christmas? My first birthday party was when I turned 30. It was a surprise party a week before,” said Bolig, who turned 58 Saturday. “I don’t even think of Christmas as my birthday.”

Heather Crumb, of Danville, was born on Dec. 29 and, as a child, didn’t enjoy having to share her special day with Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

“It wasn’t fun,” she said, recalling how on Christmas morning as the family would gather around the tree she would often hear, “Oh, by the way. One of the gifts is your birthday present.”

The one benefit Crumb said is that she always had the day off school on her birth date.

For Sara Lauver, a Selinsgrove borough council member, celebrating a Dec. 16 birthday also meant she didn’t get extra gifts but said her parents always made sure to make her birthday special in some way.

“This year, I celebrated a milestone birthday and tried to organize a small gathering, but that didn’t work out,” the 40-year-old said. Due to conflicting schedules, Lauver said she instead got together with a smaller group of friends on different occasions during the holidays for intimate celebrations. “I appreciated having more quality time with them.

Ted DiCola considered his Dec. 17 birth date “a bonus” to the holidays.

“I never felt shorted or slighted. My parents were careful to make sure it was special,” the Selinsgrove resident said.

Selinsgrove Borough Manager Lauren Martz said her parents always made her Dec. 22 birthday a special day, despite its proximity to Christmas Day.

“They would always do something special for my birthday. I got the whole spiel on the 22nd, or the week before,” she said.

“I would say deer season is more stressful for my birthday than Christmas,” laughed Martz at having to schedule celebrations around hunting season.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selinsgrove, PA
City
Danville, PA
Selinsgrove, PA
Government
Danville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Christmas Morning#Birthday Party#A Special Day#Selinsgrove Borough
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
2K+
Followers
144
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Item

Comments / 0

Community Policy