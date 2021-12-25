ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T. Mark Taylor, artist and toy designer, dies at 80

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) - T. Mark Taylor, artist and toy designer for the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise as well as...

www.wdio.com

Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
TODAY.com

Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ star Skilyr Hicks dies at age 23

Skilyr Hicks, a singer who appeared as a contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” has died, her sister said. She was 23. “Monday night December 6th, 2021 will be a day I’ll never be able to forget. My sister, Skilyr Hicks passed away,” Breelyn Hicks wrote Wednesday on Facebook. “My super beautiful, extremely talented, hilarious, free spirit of a sister left this world to be with Jesus. I can’t possibly put into words how broken-hearted I am.”
Business Times

Royals Outraged: Meghan Markle Deemed 'Hollywood Laughingstock' Following 'Ellen' Appearance

Weeks have passed since Meghan Markle appeared on "The Ellen Show." But, the talks about what went down during the engagement continue to emerge these days. Sources told the National Enquirer that the former "Suits" actress's stint on the show blew up in her face. Instead of boosting and manifesting the desired image before the public, she has become a "laughing-stock" in Hollywood.
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
enstarz.com

Sean Connery's Real Cause of Death: Former James Bond Actor's Health Condition Leading To Death Last October Revealed

Sean Connery's cause of death was reportedly revealed by his loved ones a month after the "James Bond" actor passed away. The celebrity was best known for being the first-ever actor to play Agent 007 in the 1962 James Bond feature film "Dr. No." After years in the entertainment industry, Connery decided to retire from acting after his appearance in the film adaptation of the comic book series "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," which was released in 2003.
Culpeper Star Exponent

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC–TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times–Dispatch.Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that travels to one or both of the kidneys and can be life-threatening if not treated properly, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.Symptoms of a kidney infection include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal muscle spasm, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, which noted that these bacterial infections occur in about three to seven of every 10,000 people in the U.S.
