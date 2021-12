The volcanic eruption on Spain’s La Palma island was officially declared over on Christmas after nearly 100 days of almost constant lava flow that effected thousands of lives by destroying property and effecting the local economy.After erupting on 19 September, the Cumbre Vieja volcano suddenly went quiet on 13 December. Authorities, however, refrained from making any formal announcement until Saturday out of caution.“What I want to say today can be said with just four words: The eruption is over,” Canary Islands regional security chief Julio Perez said.“It’s not joy or satisfaction - how we can define what we feel?...

