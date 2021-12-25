Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday was another busy day at area airports, where thousands of travelers came and went this holiday weekend. As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported, many passengers were greeted again with delays and cancellations. The monitoring website FlightAware has been tracking the numbers. At least 68 flights were canceled at Newark Liberty International Airport. John F. Kennedy International Airport had 73 cancellations, and there was another 33 flights called off at LaGuardia Airport. Airlines have been struggling to handle the increase in air traffic, coupled with the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO