Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Out again Sunday

Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in the league, but there's no doubt that Westbrook causes controversy among fans and analysts due to his playing style. Russell Westbrook is known for his triple-doubles, which are hard to get in the first place. However, some people think that...
Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
Michael Jordan is without a doubt, one of the wealthiest players in NBA history. Jordan was the most lucrative star for the NBA during their biggest period of growth. MJ was money and earned himself and his associates a lot of it during his career. But Jordan has shown that money is not the most important thing to him many times before.
The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns have the two best records in the NBA this season. But LeBron James does not appear to be giving them the props that they deserve. After James’ Los Angeles Lakers lost their fifth straight game this weekend, the four-time MVP spoke on...
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
Despite putting up insane numbers, Russell Westbrook is one of the most controversial players in the NBA. He plays with heart every single night, but he can often lose control on the offensive end, which results in poor shot selection and many turnovers. On defense, he is frequently caught falling behind.
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was involved in a heated moment with a fan during Monday’s 110-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs. At one point, it seemed like Clarkson was ready to go full Ron Artest during the infamous Malice at the Palace but, thankfully, cooler heads prevailed.
The Phoenix Suns were humbled on the court on Saturday night – a phrase they haven’t heard very often this season. Of their six losses, two of them have been at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Devin Booker was willing to admit that...
The Washington Wizards hosted the Philadelphia 76ers, and the latter came out on top. The Sixers got a big 21-point victory over the Wizards, outscoring them 117-96. Joel Embiid led the Sixers to the victory, scoring 36 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and blocking two shots. The Sixers got 23 points from Tobias Harris. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring for the Washington Wizards with 17 points.
Drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft to be the future of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons’ time with the Sixers is coming to an end this season. Offensively, he has been a liability for them and while he is a great defender, Simmons himself does not appear to want to be in Philadelphia anymore after requesting a trade in the offseason and refusing to show up to team activities.
Michael Jordan's short-lived stint with the Wizards is not remembered that fondly. Jordan was very old at the time, and no longer the explosive player he once was. While he was still one of the better players in the league at the time, it was clear that this run was more about helping the team find its legs rather than find success.
The most popular line of thinking right now is that the Boston Celtics will need to part with Jaylen Brown in any deal that involves Damian Lillard. Of course, that’s not popular with Cs fans themselves, but it’s the general consensus when it comes to Lillard landing in Beantown.
The Sixers celebrated Christmas last night with a rousing win at Washington. But the ongoing real story is the behind-the-scenes movement and buzz about crybaby Ben Simmons. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski joined ESPN’s Christmas Day and pointed to an emerging “team to watch” in the Simmons sweepstakes:
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, center Tony Bradley and forward Alfonzo McKinnie all entered the health and safety protocols Sunday, according to a team spokesperson. They join coach Billy Donovan in the protocols after he landed there Friday.
Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
The Phoenix Suns have been very careful when it comes to handling COVID-19, which is why they were one of a few teams who have a fully healthy roster … that is until Monday. Now, they even lost Deandre Ayton to the health and safety protocols. According to Adrian...
Comments / 0