Santa Claus delivers toys and presents to families in Fort Pierce

On Christmas morning many families and children woke up to gifts under the tree, but not all are as fortunate.

Thanks to the "Christmas 4 Kids" of St. Lucie County's 14th annual toy delivery Saturday morning, families in parts of Fort Pierce had a reason to celebrate.

Santa Claus along with the organization's volunteers and members of the St. Lucie County Fire Department and Sheriff Deputies made their way through 8 mobile home parks in north Fort Pierce.

"I know I seen them coming down the hill and I'm like woah, they was happy - they was excited," said mobile park resident Quintavius Chambliss with his children.

A caravan of emergency vehicles, box trucks and cars led by a fire engine carrying Santa and the Grinch greeted children and their families as they set up at each spot to greet and take pictures with children and deliver over 10,000 gifts.

"Everybody wants to get some presents and you know some people don't got, you know, money to get presents so, you know, we all come out here to give and to help and to offer and we appreciate it, we gonna get it," said Chambliss.

The event also had 50 bicycles as well as clothes shoes and other essentials donated by members of the community.

"It gives me chills just to see the outpouring of support in the community as well as the need in the community so to put those together and to be part of this for the 14th consecutive year, it's pretty special," said Travis Leonard the Vice President of Christmas 4 Kids of St. Lucie County.

The crew has been collecting and wrapping gifts since Thanksgiving and Saturday, about 50 volunteers like Faith Delossantos helped hand them out.

"They were excited, they've been up and ready since 7:30 this morning waiting for fire trucks to come through," said Delossantos. Her family is also one of the many benefiting from the toy delivery.

For Delossantos, she wanted to pay it forward and help many more families in need.

"I do it for the kids, at the end of the day, their happiness and their smiles is what I do it for," said Delossantos.