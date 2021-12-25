ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley to test Sunderland with £3m offer as they eye home-grown midfield dynamo Dan Neil who impressed vs Arsenal

By Alan Nixon
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

BURNLEY are ready to test the water with a bid for Sunderland’s midfield dynamo Dan Neil.

Clarets’ chief scout Martin Hodge watched the 20-year-old in action at Arsenal in the League Cup and the home-grown youngster impressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkRP2_0dVxgrNH00
Dan Neil impressed against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup and is now wanted by Burnley Credit: AP

The Turf Moor outfit’s American owners are willing to invest in some rising stars with future value and Neil is in their sights as an ideal target.

League One Black Cats may sell if the price is right and Burnley have done rigorous background tests in the last few days ahead of an opening offer.

Burnley may try their luck at around £3million for the England Under-20 cap — and possibly even do a deal to buy him and return him to Wearside on loan for the promotion campaign.

Meanwhile Thomas Frank's Brentford could go to £14million in their bid to land Nottingham Forest wideman Brennan Johnson.

However that might still not be enough to do a deal.

The Bees have been buzzing round Johnson, 20, for months.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

His form has tempted the Prem new boys to reignite their interest and come up with a better offer.

Arsenal, Tottenham and newly-rich Newcastle have all been linked with the Wales international.

But Forest are keen to get promotion this season from the Championship.

They are happy to risk it even if it means Johnson running down his contract and entering the final year.

And sources close to the deal also reveal Johnson would rather wait to see if an even bigger team came in for him amid reported interest from Arsenal and Tottenham.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Neil
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Brennan Johnson
newschain

Coronavirus crisis continues with postponement of Arsenal’s match against Wolves

Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Wolves on Tuesday has been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak within the Wanderers camp. The Premier League confirmed on Sunday evening that the game at the Emirates Stadium had gone the same way as Leeds’ home fixture against Aston Villa, just hours after Crystal Palace’s request to call off their Boxing Day trip to Tottenham with manager Patrick Vieira among a series of positive cases was denied.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City host Leicester on Boxing Day as they continue to march towards a Premier League title defence. Pep Guardiola’s side are in fine form, with a win over the Foxes today able to take their domestic win streak to eight and open up a six-point gap to second-placed Liverpool, who can only watch after their match with Leeds was postponed due to a Covid outbreak.Leicester are recovering from a devastating penalty shoot-out defeat in the Carabao Cup to Liverpool.FOLLOW LIVE: Man City vs Leicester build-up, team news, line-ups, latest score and goal updatesBut while Brendan Rodgers contends with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Arsenal#Burnley#Dynamo#American#Wearside#Nottingham Forest#Bees#Tottenham
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, which include boss Patrick Vieira but the PA news agency understands the league was dissatisfied with the late application.Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira will not be present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he begins a period of self-isolation following his positive result, with assistant manager Osian Roberts taking charge.Vieira revealed on Christmas Eve that there were a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Antonio Conte not willing to compromise Tottenham’s identity by heavily rotating

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is reluctant to rotate his side too heavily for a second game in 48 hours in order to keep their identity.Spurs head to Southampton on Tuesday two days after beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Boxing Day.That win against Palace made it six Premier League games unbeaten under the Italian, whose ideas are beginning to take shape in north London as his side are now within striking distance of the top four.Conte is likely to make some changes at St Mary’s but they will not be wholesale.He said: “It is not easy for us, for every team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City extinguish Leicester fightback to go six points clear with thrilling Premier League victory

That Manchester City spent the final few minutes searching for a sixth goal to secure the three points – and eventually found it – just about sums this game up. This 6-3 victory was the highest-scoring Boxing Day game in the English top flight for 30 years and, hence, the most gluttonous of the Premier League era. A depleted Leicester City were first obliterated, then revived themselves, only to be obliterated all over again.You wonder whether, as with the infamous high-scoring Boxing Day of 1963, this scoreline will be shared around social media in another 58 years’ time, with everyone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku inspires Chelsea turnaround in win over Aston Villa

Romelu Lukaku climbed off the bench to inspire Chelsea’s comeback victory as he continued to haunt Aston Villa The striker scored his first Premier League goal since a September brace against the same opposition as the visitors came from behind to win 3-1.Lukaku has now scored nine goals in his last 10 top-flight appearances against Villa and also caused havoc to win a stoppage-time penalty for Jorginho to score his second goal of the game.His first season back in England has been hampered by an ankle injury but the Belgium international now has two in his last three games to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City cement top spot after winning nine-goal Boxing Day thriller

Raheem Sterling’s double helped Manchester City cement their place at the top of the Premier League table with a 6-3 victory after they survived an unlikely Leicester fightback in a nine-goal Boxing Day thriller.City looked to have secured a ninth successive league win when they raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes as the Foxes capitulated horribly in the face of an onslaught.Kevin De Bruyne’s fifth-minute strike set the ball rolling and it was 2-0 after 14 minutes when former Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez converted from the spot after Youri Tielemans had wrestled defender Aymeric Laporte to the ground.𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Roma make loan cash offer for Arsenal midfielder Maitland-Niles

Roma have made a move for Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The Daily Mail says Roma have offered a six month loan deal for Maitland-Niles with the prospect of the transfer becoming permanent for £8.4million. Jose Mourinho's club held discussions last week and have stepped up negotiations with an offer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
285K+
Followers
3K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy