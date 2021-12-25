ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The best of Jim Holly

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Born: In the Aiken County Hospital in Aiken in 1950. • Favorite movie: "To Kill a Mockingbird." • Favorite sports team: University of South Carolina women’s basketball team. • A recent book I read: "The Madness of Crowds," by Louise Penny....

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

The Cambridge children love this 'cheeky' Christmas decoration at grandma's house

There’s one 'cheeky' decoration sure to make Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis laugh at Christmastime, according to their other Grandma. In a precious insight into Christmas with the Middletons, Kate’s mum Carole has revealed that festive traditions in her house are never "too serious"...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Louise Penny
The US Sun

What is Kwanzaa and how is it celebrated?

KWANZAA is a weeklong African holiday typically celebrated in the United States, lasting from December 26 until January 1. The celebration originated in 1966 by Professor Maulana Karenga. What is Kwanzaa?. Maulana Karenga is a professor of African studies at Long Beach's California State University. He's both an activist and...
FESTIVAL
Niles Daily Star

Larry Dean Hollis, of Niles

Larry Dean Hollis, 64, of Niles, passed away at his home suddenly at 4:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Larry was born on Aug. 22, 1957, to Billie and Jennie (Phillips) Hollis and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1975. He went on to complete his bachelor’s degree at Michigan State University before moving to the Niles area. He soon accepted a job at Blossomland Learning Center as a special education teacher. While there, he met fellow special education teacher Pamela Ho whom he would later wed on Nov. 26, 1988. Larry and Pam went on to have three children and a few bonus children. Larry loved to fish, taking an annual trip to Lake Ada in Minnesota every year for the fishing and relaxation. He also loved history, listening to classic rock, cars, watching MSU football, and drinking Diet Mountain Dew. Above all else, he loved his family and being together. He was a care taker of people, he become the mentor everyone needed. He loved his students and touched so many lives.
NILES, MI
ABQJournal

A holly jolly house

She didn’t want to do it. For most of the years since 1970, when her family moved into the home on Monroe Street, the Ifversens went all out with holiday lights, putting Roy Ifversen’s skills as an electrician and Carol Ifversen’s savvy as a Christmas crafter to good use.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Italian Food#Earth#The Aiken County Hospital#Ethiopian
clemson.edu

American Holly

While the Christmas tree takes the front-and-center stage during this holiday season, supported by a cast of poinsettias, cyclamens, kalanchoes, Christmas cactuses, and amaryllises, hollies often find themselves relegated to wreaths, garlands, and candle adornments. Years ago, I learned from Fred Galle’s tome, “Hollies: The Genus Ilex” (Timber Press, OR 1997), that hollies were quintessential Christmas symbols extensively used for centuries in holiday wreaths and Christmas decorations. Galle wrote that in London in 1851, 250,000 bunches of English hollies (Ilex aquifolium) were sold and adorned houses, churches, street corners, and marketplaces. In some parts of England, residents retained the holly sprigs until the following year because they believed it would protect their homes from lightning strikes.
GARDENING
hppr.org

Growing on the High Plains: Christmas Holly

The holidays are nearly here, so I thought it would be a great time to take a look at one of the more familiar holiday visuals in late December. Yes, I'm talking about ilex aquifolium, or "common holly." This iconic greenery adorns festive halls, but can we make it grow in our complicated High Plains landscape? Well, yes and no — since it depends on the variety. Tune in for a "holly" jolly episode, and here's to a peaceful, healthy holiday season to all of our HPPR listeners!
GARDENING
Davis Enterprise

Explorit: Jolly holly plants

Holly is a common decoration during the winter holidays. It is recognized by its pointy, green leaves and bright, red berries. Holly is part of the genus ilex, which includes over 550 species of plants. It is a diverse plant that has species that range from sea level all the way up to 6500 feet in the mountains. The plant can be found in the tropic, subtropic, and temperate regions. The greatest diversity of holly plants are found in the Americas and Southeast Asia.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fort Worth Weekly

From the Vine to Holly Wine

I don’t much care whether my fruit is organic or not, as long as it tastes good, but if I were forced to choose a preference, it would be fermented, hands down. So when I read about The Holly Natural Wine Bar & Shop, the fact that the new Near Southside establishment purveys only natural wine wasn’t what interested me. As Renée Zellweger famously declared in Jerry Maguire, “You had me at ‘wine bar.’ ”
DRINKS
bizjournals

Holly Loveland

Holly is a certified nurse practitioner working primarily at the OrthoSouth Briarcrest Ave. clinic in Memphis with Dr. Trey Hester. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing from South University in Georgia and prior to that, her B.S. in Nursing from Christian Brothers University in Memphis. She is licensed to practice in both Tennessee and Mississippi and possesses additional training in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support.
SCIENCE
WNYC

A Holly Jolly Trip To WNYC's Archives

Lets go into the WNYC archives to hear what the holidays sounded like in New York City back in the day! We take a listen to clips of old broadcasts from interviews with Santa Claus, the sounds of carols and strolling down 5th avenue, and of course…kids saying what they wanted for Christmas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rappahannock Record

Traditional Holly Ball gala to resume Tuesday

The 125th Holly Ball will be celebrated Tuesday, December 28, at Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club. This festive occasion will be celebrated by the 29 debutantes, their families and friends. Originating in 1895 by Mr. John Armistead Palmer whose vision it was to honor a local belle as the...
PHILANTHROPY

Comments / 0

Community Policy