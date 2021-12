Co-created by Two and a Half Men producer Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, The Big Bang Theory made its television debut in September of 2007 and had a 12-season run that ended in 2019. Set in Pasadena, California, it explored the lives of a majorly geeky and socially awkward cast, with the inclusion of an aspiring actress and a comic bookstore owner. During its reign, the show earned itself a total of 46 Emmy nominations, eventually bagging seven of those awards. It also inspired the birth of a prequel dubbed Young Sheldon, based on Jim Parsons’ character, Sheldon Cooper. Since The Big Bang Theory came to a halt, here is what the main cast members have been up to:

PASADENA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO