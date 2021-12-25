ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Haven of Mercy shelter holds annual community Christmas meal

By Amy Cockerham
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMInE_0dVxgUGg00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Christmas spirit was being felt all over our region today, but especially at the Haven of Mercy shelter in Johnson City.

Haven of Mercy Pastor and CEO Grant Rockley said this Christmas he planned to serve 2 to 3,000 people.

“The Lord has put it on our hearts to be the place to be in the Tri-Cities on Christmas Day,” Rockley said.

The food, which was served by about 100 volunteers meant that no one would have to go without a warm meal on the holiday.

‘No Matter What Street Ministry’ donated extra blankets, coats, backpacks and toiletries to hand out.

Meals were also delivered to people who couldn’t make it out of the house, as well as local jails.

“We are huge,” Haven of Mercy Assistant Director Blair Smith said. “The Haven of Mercy isn’t just on this ground, it is throughout our community.”

The shelter was also full of Christmas gifts to give to children in need, with Santa Claus making a special appearance.

“If it wasn’t for the community, we wouldn’t be able to do the Christmas presents,” Smith said.

Rockley said they are planning to expand and open two more shelters to accommodate more women and children in the coming years.

“We’re full now,” Rockley said. “We’re going to have to do something to take care of those that are needy. I don’t want them on the street. It’s dangerous anymore.”

The Christmas meal has been a tradition for about 45 years now.

Johnson City resident Amanda Lewis said she’s been attending each Christmas meal for at least 25 of those years.

“I’ve been battling cancer,” Lewis said. “I’m 82 years old, but this is the place that I feel that I need to be, being a widow, alone, and I’m just so blessed to be here.”

