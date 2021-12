If you're looking for a healthy snack or a nutritious complement to balance out your breakfast, it's hard to do much better than raspberries. They offer a number of health benefits, including providing more than 50% of your recommended daily target for Vitamin C. They are also high in fiber and chock full of antioxidants which can help lower inflammation and reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and obesity. Additionally, they are low in sugar, clocking in at just 5 grams per cup. Meanwhile, that apple a day that supposedly keeps the doctor away is loaded with 20 grams of sugar (for one medium-sized fruit).

GARDENING ・ 1 DAY AGO