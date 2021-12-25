ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers vs. Browns: Fans celebrate Christmas at Lambeau Field

By Valerie Juarez
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
This holiday weekend, Packers fans are celebrating Christmas in a very non-traditional way.

Thousands came out to Lambeau Field on Saturday to watch the Packers take on the Browns.

Many fans were seen in their Santa hats or festive outfits as they embraced the holiday spirit.

For one fan attending the game she shares why it’s so special for her to be able to attend this game.

“Yes, it’s a gift from my husband. It was an early gift, he kind of told me ahead of time. It’s warmer than a normal Christmas Day”, said Jamie Mursau, Green Bay.

Other fans also took the opportunity to share how their Christmas plans led them to Lambeau Field.

“We were gifted them from my uncle,” said one man dressed up as Santa Clause.

“I demanded that we go to this Packer game so I bought everyone tickets,” said another man dressed up as the Grinch.

For another woman who traveled all the way from the East Coast to be at the game, she shares she had no idea she was coming until this morning.

“This is my Christmas present. I’m from D.C. I don’t ever get to watch the Packers. I’m just excited to be here on Christmas. I had no idea this was going to be gift, I was just told to wear warm clothes," said Rachel Singer.

Rachel's mom bought her family the tickets for Christmas.

“Oh we just thought it would be a really fun thing to have a special Christmas experience and coming to Lambeau Field and seeing the Packers play was something we will always remember. And it’s nice to have a gift that is not about a thing but about an experience, so here we are," said Kim Singer.

And for another Packer fan, he said he found more than one ticket in his stocking.

“Yeah, my parents gave them to me as a Christmas gift. They have season tickets and they usually give them away but I got lucky this year, got some tickets, got to take my friends along," said Randy, Chilton.

Green and gold fans thankful to loved ones who went out of their way to make their Christmas one to remember.

“Usually you’re at home for Christmas but you get to spend it at the Packer game. Doesn’t get any better than that really," Randy said.

“Christmas is all about family and this is the biggest family we know, Go Pack Go," said another fan.

And while it wasn’t an easy game, the Packers finished Christmas with a win as they beat the Browns 24 to 22.

Below are more pictures of fans outside Lambeau Field for the game:

Sports
