Miami, FL

Carnival cruise ship denied entry to two ports after 'small number' onboard test positive for COVID

fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX BUSINESS - Carnival Cruise Lines' Carnival Freedom has been forced to alter its stops in the south Caribbean while still out at sea, after a "small number" of people onboard tested positive for COVID-19, the company says. "This is a vaccinated cruise, and all guests were also tested...

www.fox35orlando.com

kion546.com

48 test positive for Covid on world’s biggest cruise ship

Despite stringent measures supposed to keep ocean cruises Covid-free, operator Royal Caribbean says at least 48 people on board one of its ships that docked in Miami over the weekend have tested positive for the virus. The Symphony of the Seas, the world’s biggest cruise ship, was carrying more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
