Wet, cold Christmas in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – It shaped up to be a wet Christmas in San Diego County, with rain lingering into Saturday evening and Sunday, forecasters said.

Showers arrived Saturday afternoon, with a stronger wave Saturday night into early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters predicted one-third to 1 inch of precipitation at lower elevations and 1 to 2 inches possible on the west/southwest mountain slopes.

Daytime temperatures Saturday were expected to be in the 50s along the coast, with overnight lows in the 40s. Mountain temperatures will stay in the 40s Saturday, dropping into the 30s overnight.

The Christmas Day storm follows heavy rain Thursday and Friday, which dropped about three-quarters of an inch along the coast and as much as 3 inches north of Julian in the mountains. Mount Laguna received about 2.5 inches of rain, and between one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch fell in the deserts.

A flood watch was issued through noon Friday for the entire county, and the city of San Diego announced it would close several roads that cross the San Diego River in the Mission Valley area.

Another system Monday into early Tuesday and again Wednesday or Thursday could bring additional precipitation, the NWS said.

Due to the weather, the Inclement Weather Shelter Program at San Diego Rescue Mission for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Saturday by the San Diego Housing Commission.

SATURDAY, DEC. 25:

San Diego Rescue Mission – Up to 10 adult individuals

Check-In: 5:30 p.m. – Throughout the night until full

Check-Out: 7 a.m.

120 Elm Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Father Joe’s Villages

Inclement weather shelter beds are not available tonight at Father Joe’s Villages due to limited staffing.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.