ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sudan Forces Fire Tear Gas, Injure Dozens Protesting Near Palace

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKHARTOUM, SUDAN - Protesters opposed to military rule marched near the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital on Saturday for the second time in a week, television images showed, despite heavy tear gas and a communications blackout. A Reuters witness said security forces fired tear gas to disperse the...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Protest#Khartoum#Sudanese#Reuters#Khartoum Hospital#Port Sudan Hospital#Rapid Support Forces#Omdurman
US News and World Report

Tear Gas Fired at Opposition Supporters in Sudan's Capital, Witnesses Say

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Tear gas was fired at thousands of supporters of Sudan's opposition Forces for Freedom and Change movement who had gathered in the capital Khartoum on Friday, witnesses said. The source of the tear gas was unclear. The witnesses told Reuters there was no sign of police officers at...
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudan police tear-gas huge anniversary rally, wounding protesters

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied Sunday for a civilian-led transition to democracy, three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of veteran strongman Omar al-Bashir. Following Bashir's ouster a joint military-civilian transitional government took power, but the troubled alliance was shattered by Burhan's power grab.
PROTESTS
BBC

Sudan coup: Protesters flee tear gas in Khartoum on uprising anniversary

Mass protests broke out across Sudan on the third anniversary of the overthrow of long-term authoritarian President Omar al-Bashir. Civilian and military leaders then entered an uneasy power-sharing agreement, until the coup in October. Protesters, who were met with tear gas from local security forces, are calling for a civilian-led...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
wearebreakingnews.com

Protests In Sudan Against Coup

CAIRO (AP) – Large numbers of Sudanese protested Sunday against the October coup and the ensuing agreement that reinstated Prime Minister Abdala Hamdok in power but ignored the movement. Protests broke out in the capital Khartoum and other parts of the country. It was the third anniversary of the...
PROTESTS
WOOD TV8

Photos of aftermath of massacre in Myanmar fuel outrage

Photos of the aftermath of a Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Myanmar that reportedly left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles, have spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February.
ASIA
AFP

Deepening Somalia crisis sparks international alarm

Somalia's escalating political crisis alarmed its neighbours and Western countries as heavily armed factions patrolled parts of the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, raising fears that the tensions could erupt into violence. Soldiers loyal to Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble took up positions near the presidential palace a day after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, announced the suspension of the premier, who accused him of an "attempted coup". Relations between the pair have long been frosty, but the latest developments have sparked concerns for Somalia's stability as the country struggles to hold long-delayed elections and fight a jihadist insurgency. On Tuesday, pro-Roble troops paraded the streets, fuelling fear among Mogadishu residents weary of armed confrontations.
POLITICS
AFP

Afghan women protest against Taliban killings of ex-soldiers

A crowd of women marched through the Afghan capital on Tuesday, accusing Taliban authorities of covertly killing soldiers who served the former US-backed regime. The statement said former soldiers and government employees of the old regime are "under direct threat", violating a general amnesty announced by the Taliban in August.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Save the Children staff confirmed dead in Myanmar massacre

The humanitarian group Save the Children said Tuesday it has confirmed that two of its staff were among at least 35 people, including children, who were killed in eastern Myanmar on Christmas Eve in an attack it blamed on the country's military.It said the two staff members were caught up in the attack in Kayah state as they were traveling back to their office after conducting humanitarian activities in a nearby community.“Violence against innocent civilians including aid workers is intolerable, and this senseless attack is a breach of International Humanitarian Law ” the group's chief executive, Inger Ashing, said...
SOCIETY
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
raleighnews.net

11 massacred, burned by junta troops in Sagaing Region

SAGAING, Myanmar - On Tuesday, junta forces kidnapped and slaughtered eleven unarmed individuals, including teenagers, in a village in Sagaing Region shortly before neighbors discovered the smoldering remnants of their burnt bodies. According to local media, at around 11 a.m., 100 soldiers stormed Done Taw in Salingyi Township after guerrilla...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy