Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 13:58:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Winter Weather to Impact Mountain and Foothill Travel into Wednesday .Light snow showers continue into this evening before moderate to heavy snow returns tonight into Wednesday. Snow levels continue to be low, possibly down to the Valley floor in the Northern Sacramento Valley. Check road conditions before traveling. Some roads may remain closed or impassable. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Light snow showers continue into the evening with periods of heavy snow returning tonight into Wednesday. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 9 to 14 inches, with localized amounts up to 2 feet, are expected. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. Check road conditions before traveling. Many roads may remain closed or impassable. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO