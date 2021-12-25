New Yorkers Wait In Rain For Christmas Day COVID Tests

Governor Kathy Hochul says New Yorkers are in for a rough winter as the rapid spread of coronavirus continues across the Empire State. Governor Hochul said Thursday the ongoing surge will keep getting worse if people don't take proper steps to protect themselves from getting sick. Hochul's also urging anyone who hasn't received their COVID-19 vaccinations yet to do so immediately. The governor says if case numbers keep growing, she may mandate that businesses only allow vaccinated individuals to enter their establishments. A statewide indoor mask mandate is already in effect until at least January 15th.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO