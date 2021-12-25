ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Yorkers Wait In Rain For Christmas Day COVID Tests

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden announced plans to buy and...

Despite COVID-19 surge, many New Yorkers still traveling for the holidays

They say there’s no place like home for the holidays. That’s especially true this holiday season for families who could not be with their loved ones last year. “Oh, the kids get to see all their cousins. They get to see their Nana and Grandpa. So it’s going to be really great,” said Jennifer Mondido, who was traveling with her family on Friday to Ohio.
NY COVID latest: Saturday, December 25, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. Disturbing jump in NYC pediatric hospitalizations tied to COVID surge The New York State Department of Health on Friday, Dec. 24, warned of […]
Gov. Hochul Says New Yorkers in For Rough Winter as COVID-19 Spreads

Governor Kathy Hochul says New Yorkers are in for a rough winter as the rapid spread of coronavirus continues across the Empire State. Governor Hochul said Thursday the ongoing surge will keep getting worse if people don't take proper steps to protect themselves from getting sick. Hochul's also urging anyone who hasn't received their COVID-19 vaccinations yet to do so immediately. The governor says if case numbers keep growing, she may mandate that businesses only allow vaccinated individuals to enter their establishments. A statewide indoor mask mandate is already in effect until at least January 15th.
'Tis The Season to Wait in Line for COVID-19 Tests

'Twas the week before Christmas and all through the county, COVID-19 infections were rising. Though long lines are to be expected this time of year, they're typically for last-minute holiday shopping at the mall — not for COVID-19 swabs at testing centers across Miami-Dade County. But that's the fate...
New York City Residents Reporting Long Lines At COVID Testing Sites; Check The Wait

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From new variants to holiday gatherings, the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise in in the Big Apple. The situation is overwhelming testing sites and those waiting in line. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis has more on how the city plans to tackle this. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times New holiday season, same old story: long lines and wait times at testing sites around the five boroughs, from a mobile van on the Upper West Side to...
Cops called as crowd of New Yorkers clamour for at-home Covid tests

NYPD officers were called in after a crowd rushed city health officials as they handed out free at-home Covid-19 tests in Brooklyn on Friday.Hundreds gathered on Flatbush and Church Avenues desperate to get their hands on the scarce testing kits amid surging demand as Covid cases spike in the city.Tempers flared as New Yorkers frustrated by the lack of availability of at-home tests clamoured workers at the site, one of five locations where the tests were being given out.Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city was opening more than 100 new testing sites in response to a massive spike in...
NYC Hands Out COVID Test Kits As New Yorkers Scramble For Holiday Safety

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lines were long again Thursday — typically the busiest travel day of the holiday season — at COVID testing sites throughout New York City. People lined up on Columbia Street early in the morning for tests on the Lower East Side, while thousands took advantage of free at-home test kits, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported. “We got out of our pajamas and put on pants as fast as possible,” Bob Kreizel said. At-home COVID tests were handed out, almost like Christmas gifts, across the city. “It’s a holiday present in the sense that we can spend time with friends and family...
Only 40% of eligible New Yorkers have gotten COVID booster shot

The booster effort in New York City needs a shot in the arm!. Mayor Bill de Blasio and city health experts have repeatedly emphasized that booster shots are the key weapon in the Big Apple’s war to check the hyper-contagious Omicron variant — but just 40 percent of eligible New Yorkers have gotten that extra dose of vaccination, records show.
Florida Set New Pandemic Record On Christmas For COVID Cases

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — On Christmas, Florida hit a new record in the pandemic for the number of COVID cases reported for a day. On Saturday, the state reported 32,850 daily new cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The day before, 31,758 new daily cases were reported, breaking the previous record of more than 27,000 cases set in August during the height of the delta wave in Florida. The state did not report any numbers for Sunday. According to the Florida Department of Health from December 17 to 23, there were more than 125,000 new COVID cases statewide, with...
