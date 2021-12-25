ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mild Start To The Week

By Chris Swaim
3 News Now
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGradually cooler weather next week. High temperatures will make it into the upper 30s to low 40s to start next week. We will bring those high temps down each day with Tuesday in the mid to high 30s and Wednesday in the mid to high...

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: 2021 Ends With A Big Blast Of Snow And Cold

DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! What a way to end the year don’t you think? We go from a horribly, devastating fire to a raging snow storm to finish out 2021. There have been tons of traffic troubles across the region. The problems first began in the foothills heading into the mountains. I-70 near Evergreen had cars and trucks spinning out along with several accidents bogging down the evening drive. Credit CBS4 After sunset, bridges and overpasses across the metro area began to ice over as snow started to accumulate. Credit CBS4 It is still looking like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area...
COLORADO STATE
KATC News

Big temperature swing this weekend

Mild and muggy tonight with overnight lows in the low-mid 70s. A southerly breeze will be in place as well. WINDY conditions on Saturday. Expect sustain winds at 20-25 mph with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.
ABC6.com

Mild & cloudy start to 2022, rain moves in late Saturday

Friday night, look for cloudy skies, patchy fog, and mild temperatures. Saturday, look for cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Rain arrives late in the day and continues at night. Sunday, we’ll see some lingering showers, but rain should become less widespread. Otherwise, it’s another day of clouds and mild temperatures....
WFMZ-TV Online

A mild transition from the old year to the new but a very wet start to 2022

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with patchy fog and some drizzle; a little more rain expected to arrive late. Low: 46. SATURDAY: Cloudy and unseasonably mild with periods of rain. High: 56. SATURDAY NIGHT: Considerable cloudiness and mild with rain tapering off. Low: 50. FORECAST SUMMARY. Friday was yet another gray...
WETM

Mild start to the New Year, rainfall returns

Cloudy conditions Friday evening into the overnight. First weak wave of the weekend brings a chance for light showers late overnight into the predawn hours Saturday. Patchy fog and lows in the low to mid 40s. Next storm system impacting the region this weekend. Chance for spotty light showers returns...
KELOLAND TV

Cold Start to 2022; A Few Mild Days to Start the Work Week – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, January 1

Welcome to 2022! Though the New Year gets off to a quiet start, it’ll be far from anything close to mild. We’ll have to contend with bitter wind chills through at least the first half of the day across the region, so please bundle up if you absolutely must be out and about. Various wind chill headlines are in place through midday Saturday, with additional wind chill warnings in NE KELOLAND through Sunday morning.
cnyhomepage.com

Mild start to the New Year Saturday then snow and ice possible Sunday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Temperatures drop into the 30s Friday night and a few scattered showers are possible late-night. More spotty showers move through on Saturday with plenty of dry time in between. Rain then picks up Saturday night and as temperatures slowly drop, sleet and freezing rain will be possible late Saturday night.
Turnto10.com

New Year starts with same fog, drizzle, rain, and mild temperatures

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Our persistent weather pattern of clouds, fog, and light showers isn't done with us yet. 2021 goes out with mild temperatures in the 40s but a continuation of patchy fog and drizzle, which won't be the best for fireworks. Temperatures will be almost 20 degrees...
CRANSTON, RI
NBC4 Columbus

Rainy New Year’s Day, winter returns Sunday, flurries

A potent storm in the southern Plains will move rapidly northeast Saturday, bringing rain, heavy at times, totaling 1-2 inches in central and southern Ohio. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. A Flood Watch is in effect for the southern third of the state south of a Chillicothe-Logan line. A cold front will sag […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH

