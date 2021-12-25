3 takeaways from Georgia State's 51-20 victory over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — "History Happens Here" is the slogan for the Camellia Bowl.

History, indeed, happened on Christmas Day in Montgomery at the historic Cramton Bowl as Georgia State (8-5) made plenty of history in its 51-20 route over Ball State (6-7), the most lopsided result in the bowl's eight-year existence.

The previous eight iterations were decided by a total of 32 points.

The Panthers won their eighth game of the season, a program-best, back-to-back bowl games for the first time, saw their quarterback and tight end have career-high nights and their defense score two touchdowns, a program first.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Panthers' 3rd quarter surge lifts them to victory

Ball State scored first on a 56-yard touchdown pass from Drew Plitt to Jayshon Jackson. From there, Georgia State scored 17 unanswered points. At halftime, Georgia State led 20-13 after the teams each exchanged a pair of field goals in the second quarter.

Then, the third quarter happened.

The Panthers gained 143 yards — 103 of which came on the ground — on its first two drives of the second half. They scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Darren Grainger to Robert Lewis and again on a 34-yard Grainger TD run to go up 34-13, what was already the largest lead in Camellia Bowl history.

That lead only grew.

On its next drive, Ball State drove 46 yards — thanks to two 15-yard Georgia State penalties — and kicker Jacob Lewis missed a 46-yard field goal.

From there, Georgia State tight end Aubry Payne got wide-open on a 40-yard reception and again on a 16-yard TD reception, his second score of the game. He finished with a career-high eight receptions for 109 yards.

That was followed up with a pass from Drew Plitt that was tipped by Jayshon Jackson and fell into the hands of Georgia State's Antavious Lane, who returned a 55-yard interception for a touchdown as the third quarter expired.

After leading by seven at halftime, Georgia State led by 35 heading into the fourth quarter. Ball State head coach Mike Neu rallied his players at midfield, telling them to continue playing for pride, but the game was all but lost.

Georgia State dominates the rushing game

In its final two games of the regular season, Georgia State limited its two opponents — Arkansas State and Troy — to a combined 54 rushing yards. Against Ball State, it continued that dominance, creating constant pressure for quarterback Drew Plitt and allowing little separation for the Cardinals' running backs.

By halftime, Georgia State had 102 yards rushing. Nearly half — 48 yards — of those came on a single quarterback keeper from Grainger.

Ball State, by comparison, struggled to get any sort of running game going. At the end of the first quarter, the Cardinals had four rushing yards. By halftime, the Cardinals had 19 rushing yards off 20 carries (0.95 yards per carry). They finished with 74 rushing yards on 35 carries (2.1 yards per carry), the fifth time Ball State has been held under 100 rushing yards in a game this season.

The Cardinals were without two offensive linemen — Damon Kaylor (out due to COVID-19 protocols) and Anthony Todd — who started in their regular season finale. Behind an offensive line that was even less experienced than usual this season, Ball State started its first drive an 11-yard loss and was never able to establish a rushing game. Georgia State's second touchdown of the game came on a 37-yard fumble recovery late in the first quarter.

In its first two drives of the second half, Georgia State more than doubled its first half rushing numbers. Ball State's defense started strong, forcing Georgia State to two three-and-outs on its first four possessions. Eventually, however, the Panthers took over.

Grainger, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the Camellia Bowl, led all rushers with 122 yards and a rushing TD on 11 carries. He also went 15-for-19 through the air for 203 yards and three passing TDs. Georgia State gained 259 rushing yards on 41 carries (6.3 yards per rush). Georgia State finished the game with 464 yards of total offense compared to Ball State's 367.

Defensively, Clayton Coll led Ball State with 13 tackles (four solo) and was followed closely by Malcolm Lee (nine tackles, four solo), Bryce Cosby (eight tackles, one tackle for loss), Brett Anderson (eight tackles) and Jaylin Thomas (six tackles, two TFL).

Inconsistent offense dooms Ball State

Excluding the one-play drive at the end of the first half, Georgia State scored on eight of its 10 offensive possessions.

If Ball State wanted a chance to compete with the Panthers' prolific offense, the Cardinals would've needed to put up a season-high point total and avoid turnovers. It didn't do either of those things.

After scoring on its opening drive, Ball State lost a fumble, turned the ball over on downs and punted on its next three drives as Georgia State scored 17 unanswered points. The Cardinals' two field goals were matched with the Panthers' two field goals in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Georgia State outscored Ball State 28-0 thanks, partially, to a last-second interception interception from Drew Plitt that tipped off the hands of Jayshon Jackson. Jackson, who led all receivers with 12 catches for 146 receiving yards and 12 rushing yards, saw his role elevated with the absence of wide receiver Justin Hall, who missed his second career game Saturday. Hall wasn't the only Ball State player to miss the bowl game.

Following the interception, Ball State turned the ball over on downs on its next drive. Georgia State then capped off an eight-play, 38-yard drive with a field goal in the fourth quarter.

Drew Plitt, who went 27-for-46 through the air for 293 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception, scored on a 1-yard rushing TD with 3:13 left in the game.

Georgia State beat Ball State in just about every conceivable category — including the turnover margin — and, as a result, the Panthers celebrated their best season in program history on Christmas Day.

