Sunday brings the start of a frigid week

By Erin Robinson
 3 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — The 4 News Now First Alert Weather team has been warning about upcoming frigid temperatures and it all starts Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the teens for parts of north-central Washington, while Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will see temperatures in the 20s.

Monday is when we’ll see the big drop. Some areas — like Bonners Ferry, Republic and Omak — will see negative lows. Republic is expected to see a low of -15 degrees on Tuesday.

Highs for much of the Inland Northwest will linger between 3 degrees and 15 degrees over the next few days.

We’ll start to see a bit of a warmup toward Thursday and Friday, with highs going back up into the 20s.

Stay up to date on the upcoming arctic air by downloading the 4 News Now weather app.

The app will send push notifications about severe weather directly to your phone. You can also find a live radar and the latest forecasts from Kris Crocker, Mark Peterson and Matt Gray.

To download the app for iOS devices, click here. Android users can click here.

#Arctic Air#Central Washington#Severe Weather#The 4 News Now
