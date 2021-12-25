RALPH NADER: Holiday season top reading recommendations

In the final section of Hanya Yanagihara’s tripartite novel, there is an episode that functions as a compressed emblem of the book’s intricately assembled themes and intensely anxious preoccupations. Having already been immersed in narratives set in the 19th and 20th centuries, the reader is now taken far into the 21st, an era in which pandemics sweep the globe in waves, each time altering the civic and political order. As a new virus threatens to take hold, a mother isolates her twin sons, survivors of an earlier sickness that has left them so immuno-compromised they can never again leave the house. After she herself succumbs, and they run out of food, they venture outside, and die.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO