ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

RALPH NADER: Holiday season top reading recommendations

By Ralph Nader
Albany Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most important books exposing real injustices are often the least read. Nearly all of the hundreds of thousands of neighborhood book clubs insist on only reading and discussing works of fiction. They don’t want hard feelings over disagreements. Major book awards and prizes rarely select books addressing...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHPR

The four Black poets a N.H. teacher recommends you read right now

New Hampshire teacher Courtney Marshall loves horror movies, but she loves poetry, especially Black poetry, even more. She combined the two passions when she picked Eve Ewing’s poem “Horror Movie Pitch” to be featured in “The Race for STEM,” a poetry event at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth on Wednesday night.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
styleblueprint.com

10 Cozy Post-Holiday Reads

Jennifer is a Nashvillian who writes about delicious books at her blog, BaconOnTheBookshelf.com. SB Note: We are thrilled to welcome back Jennifer Puryear of Bacon on the Bookshelf after an almost two-year hiatus of book recommendations here at StyleBlueprint. Her recommendations have always been our gold standard and from the descriptions below, we think you’ll agree!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
villanova.edu

Holiday Short Reads for Travelers

Sometimes we need background information for a speech or project. Maybe we need to become familiar with a subject before seeking in-depth, scholarly information. Sometimes, we just need Very Short Introductions (Oxford University Press). That’s where Oxford University Press’ VSI database can help. Over 600 concise, printed, pithy...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Guardian

To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara review – is this the land of the free?

In the final section of Hanya Yanagihara’s tripartite novel, there is an episode that functions as a compressed emblem of the book’s intricately assembled themes and intensely anxious preoccupations. Having already been immersed in narratives set in the 19th and 20th centuries, the reader is now taken far into the 21st, an era in which pandemics sweep the globe in waves, each time altering the civic and political order. As a new virus threatens to take hold, a mother isolates her twin sons, survivors of an earlier sickness that has left them so immuno-compromised they can never again leave the house. After she herself succumbs, and they run out of food, they venture outside, and die.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wjct.org

'Tis the season. David Sedaris reads 'Santaland Diaries'

Years before humorist David Sedaris became a celebrated writer, he worked as a Christmas elf at a Macy's department store in New York. His time as Santa's helper was less than merry and bright. Sedaris wrote about the dark side of holiday spirit in the Santaland Diaries, a sardonic collection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

Dr. Oz and His Wife Allegedly Insulted a Journalist Who Inadvertently Heard Their Conversation

A political writer for New York magazine spun straw into reporter's gold after an awkward phone encounter with U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife Lisa Oz. While reporting on Dr. Oz's campaign in Pennsylvania, Olivia Nuzzi had some trouble getting a hold of her subject. "I was trying to speak to someone — anyone — from the campaign, which had so far proved elusive," she writes at the start of her story headlined "The Political Life of Dr. Oz."
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomsbury Publishing#Pbs#Npr#Eyal Press#Stories Press
krcu.org

Martin's Must Reads: 'Revival Season'

“We rumbled toward Georgia from the west, the direction from which all great and powerful things originated. ‘Except the sun,’ Caleb said, feeling particularly feisty as the novelty of anther revival season settled in. Ma turned and shot him the look where her dark eyes narrowed into slits. Then she spun back around, closed her eyes, and mumbled a prayer.“
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hedges
Person
Thom Hartmann
Person
Ralph Nader
Person
Ryan Hampton
villanova.edu

Falvey Library Staff Shares Reading Recommendations for Winter Break

Happy Holidays, Wildcats! Looking for some reading recommendations for the semester recess? The Falvey Memorial Library staff shares a few suggestions below. The Invited by Jennifer McMahon. Darren Poley, Associate Director of Research Services:. Franz Jägerstätter: Letters and Writings from Prison edited by Erna Putz and translated by Robert A....
READING, PA
Reason.com

Recent COVID-19 Trends Suggest That Initial Fears of Omicron Were Overwrought

Newly identified COVID-19 cases in the United States have "soared to near record levels," The New York Times reports, adding that the omicron variant "has moved with extraordinary swiftness across the country, from New York to Hawaii, both of which reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period of the pandemic." The Times notes that "Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Puerto Rico have also reported record caseloads."
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeverygirl.com

I Read Nearly 200 Books in 2021—Here Are 10 I Recommend

Are you looking for a few more books to round out your 2021 reading? Or maybe you’ve already set some reading goals for yourself in 2022 and need a few titles to get excited about. In any case, I read quite a few books this year, and today I’m sharing 10 titles I can’t stop thinking about. From graphic novels and romance to memoirs and cookbooks (yes, cookbooks!), I feel pretty confident every reader can find something on this list to interest them.
RECIPES
AFP

Scientist E.O. Wilson, dubbed modern-day Darwin, dead at 92

Edward O. Wilson, the trailblazing US scientist, professor and author whose study of insects and clarion call to protect Earth earned him the nickname "Darwin's natural heir," has died at age 92. Wilson, whose death was announced Monday by his foundation, was an award-winning biologist and longtime Harvard University research professor, considered the world's leading authority on ants and their behavior. While an entomologist early in his career, he broadened his scope immensely, studying not just insects but the social interactions of birds, mammals and humans, and he effectively -- and controversially -- established a new field of science known as sociobiology. The Alabama native was the author of hundreds of scientific papers and more than 30 books, two of which won him Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction: 1978's "On Human Nature," and "The Ants" in 1990.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy