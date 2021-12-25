ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kemba Walker’s ‘special’ Christmas moment could be Knicks turning point

By Marc Berman
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

There were loving Kemba Walker chants and derogatory Trae Young chants and a great Christmas story for the Knicks at the Garden on Saturday.

When Walker departed with 1:56 left with the NBA’s seventh triple-double on Christmas, Walker received a standing ovation, “Kem-ba Walker” chants and hugs from all his teammates.

Walker’s Bronx Tale comeback story picked up steam on national TV in a 101-87 rout of the Hawks.

“It was amazing,’’ Walker said of the chanting. “Those are moments you dream about. It’s special to be at home with New York on my chest.’’

Walker had just ripped down a rebound off a layup miss, gathering his 10th board. The moment Walker seized the ball, the smart Garden fans were cheering. They knew.

A triple-double on Christmas for the Bronx native who had been banished to the end of the bench for nine straight games earlier this month.

Maybe the chants were about the 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds and the ball movement he sparked that created a 19-3 start. But perhaps it was also because of the grace he showed when stuck in Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks nine-game prison.

It wasn’t long ago, during his exile, after Thibodeau pulled the plug because he wanted more size at the position, Walker was on the bench, cheering diligently for his teammates.

Walker said then he wanted to be a role model for the young players who have looked up to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5brF_0dVxctHZ00
Kemba Walker reacts while being serenaded by the Madison Square Garden crowd.

After his fourth straight game of excellence, Walker walked into the interview room in a lavender jacket, a powder blue cloth cap cover on his head. Walker looked as shiny as his game since his return from oblivion just one week ago.

“I take it as a blessing in disguise — God works in mysterious ways, man,’’ Walker said. “He helped me stay humble, grounded and got me through a tough situation. Guys went down and I’m back — the first game [in Boston] versus my old team in the starting lineup. The rest is history.

“This is not how I pictured it. But I’m not complaining, either.’’

In the final seconds of the first half, the Knicks up double digits, another chant started even though it was Christmas Day: “F–k Trae Young.” The Young chant came again with 3:13 left, this time even louder.

Young was home in Atlanta watching the action probably thinking the outcome would have been different had he been on Broadway for the NBA’s biggest day. Probably thinking Walker’s day would’ve been different, too, forced to chase him around.

No matter. This was a big win for the Knicks and a great holiday for Walker, now 2-2 since being relaunched by Thibodeau.

Only “The Grinch’’ would nitpick.

And it was made even better because Julius Randle looked a lot like the 2020-21 version, raining 3s (5 of 8) and finally showing chemistry with Walker. The Walker-Randle tandem was an awkward mess earlier this season.

“Since he came back, he’s come out with a consistent energy,’’ Randle said. “It’s a lot of fun to play with. We’re feeding off each other. We kind of got a second shot at it.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzYCx_0dVxctHZ00
Julius Randle (left) is greeted by Kemba Walker (right) after hitting a three during the Knicks’ 101-87 win over the Hawks.

Indeed, maybe the Knicks will use Christmas as a new starting point to a season muddled in mediocrity.

With all the COVID-19 sweeping the NBA, including the Hawks and the Knicks, Thibodeau was able to suit up the five starters who performed on opening night.

Full circle has come for the Knicks after all the tinkerings and COVID-19 tests gone wrong. Randle said the Knicks (15-18) are now playing with “joy and happiness.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rR2xK_0dVxctHZ00
Julius Randle said the Knicks are now playing with “joy and happiness.”

And the new-old starting five looked beautiful at the start of a noon tip-off with a 19-3 beginning that set the tone for the rout.

Walker got it started with a first-possession 3-pointer, a sweeping drive around Bogdan Bogdanovic, a feed to Mitchell Robinson for a dunk off the pick-and-roll. Then Randle started hitting 3-pointers like it was 2020-21.

When the Hawks closed with six late in the second quarter, Walker got Evan Fournier going with long passes ahead to the Frenchman, Thibodeau noted.

“Kemba had control of the game,’’ Thibodeau said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRbjQ_0dVxctHZ00
Julius Randle was 5-8 from behind the arc in the Knicks’ 101-87 win over the Hawks.

The Knicks coach said he sees a new “aggressiveness’’ from Walker since his resurrection one week ago in Boston. Walker admits he has “a tendency of not wanting to step on toes.’’

After 20 games, Thibodeau, unhappy with Walker’s play, made the move to Alec Burks and proceeded to go 1-8 with Burks as quarterback. Burks is a nice bench scorer — never to be confused with a floor general until Thibodeau did so.

On Saturday, Thibodeau probably realized his mistake, pulling the plug too soon, not showing enough patience. That revelation was his present on Christmas.

And Walker got his Christmas wish — leading the Knicks to a holiday win, making history — even if Young wasn’t there.

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Knicks’ Julius Randle drops heartfelt words for Kemba Walker, and it’s beautiful

The New York Knicks brought newfound energy on Saturday afternoon against the Atlanta Hawks, holding them to just 87 points and scoring 101 of their own. The past few weeks for the Knicks have been bumpy, losing a string of games and watching half the team hit the NBA health and safety protocols list. A number of players contracted the Covid virus and left the team thin, trying to fight off competitive opponents despite the lack of depth.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Trae Young
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Tom Thibodeau
WGN News

DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic power Bulls past Hawks 130-118

ATLANTA (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Zach LaVine added 30 and the Chicago Bulls won their fourth straight game, beating the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 130-118 on Monday night. Cam Reddish finished with 33 points and Trae Young, cleared from health and safety protocols about 90 minutes before tipoff, returned to the starting lineup […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Story#Bronx Tale#Hawks
New York Post

Kemba Walker’s stunning Knicks turnaround earns him Player of the Week honor

Kemba Walker has gone from persona non grata to player of the week. The Bronx native has revived his status with the Knicks following a nine-game benching. He was named the Eastern Conference’s top player last week after averaging 25.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists in leading the Knicks to two wins in three games.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy