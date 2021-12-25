Why The Birth of A Nation Bombed At The Office

In the midst of Spider-Man mania was Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, a neo-noir psychological thriller based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. The film stars Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle, who bonds with a clairvoyant and her has-been mentalist husband at a traveling carnival. Stanton ultimately plots to con a dangerous tycoon with the aid of a psychiatrist, though stealing from the wealthy elite surely won’t be an easy game. This was Guillermo del Toro’s first feature since The Shape of Water, which won four Academy Awards including Best Achievement in Directing and Best Motion Picture of the Year. With a stacked cast and a respected director, Nightmare Alley had all of the ingredients of a successful film; however, the Bradley Cooper vehicle only drew $3 million in its opening weekend. Now, it’s too early to call the film a box office bomb because Nightmare Alley could end up having incredible legs, but there’s no denying that the opening weekend is extremely disappointing, especially since the budget for the film is $60 million. So, what happened? Let’s dive deeper into the reasoning why audiences mostly ignored Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley.
