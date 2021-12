The hits just keep coming for Zack Kassian in 2021-22 as the winger becomes the latest Oiler to be placed in COVID protocol, and will be shelved for at least a week and change until he’s able to be cleared. As we’ve mentioned a lot over the past couple of weeks, Kassian will need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to get back in the lineup (here’s another look at the chart (page 18 of this document) to show how the process works), so, needless to say, he won’t be playing in against St. Louis on Wednesday provided that the game actually happens.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO