Upper Basin states overusing Colorado River supplies, environmental group reports

By Tony Davis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Colorado River Upper Basin states are overusing their river supplies and approaching a “cliff” from which climate change will force them to make large reductions in water use, says an environmental group’s new report. The Utah Rivers Council report strikes hard at water use in...

Comments / 2

Bart Starr
3d ago

how about this: eliminate " luxury " water use of Colorado River water..... like golf courses and swimming pools , big luxurious lawns in desert states .....etc...etc.....

