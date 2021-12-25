Upper Basin states overusing Colorado River supplies, environmental group reports

Effective: 2021-12-14 22:50:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 04:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Central Yampa River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide; Upper Gunnison River Valley; Upper Yampa River Basin; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains A strong cold front will move through portions of northwestern Ouray, northwestern Pitkin, Delta, eastern Montrose, northeastern Mesa, eastern Garfield, northwestern Gunnison and eastern Rio Blanco Counties through 430 AM MST At 354 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking this cold front near New Castle, or 11 miles west of Glenwood Springs, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts between 45 to 55 mph. Rain will switch to snow as cold air moves in behind the front. Expect deteriorating road conditions. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Montrose, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Delta, New Castle, Orchard City, Silt, Meeker, Cedaredge, Olathe, Paonia, Hotchkiss, Ridgway, Collbran, Crawford, Loghill Village, Battlement Mesa, Austin, Maher and Bowie. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 78 and 120. U.S. Highway 550 in Colorado between mile markers 103 and 130. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 65 and 109. Colorado 13 between mile markers 1 and 18, and between mile markers 45 and 49. Colorado 62 between mile markers 19 and 23. Colorado 65 between mile markers 1 and 36. Colorado 82 between mile markers 1 and 5. Colorado 90 between mile markers 82 and 89. Colorado 92 between mile markers 1 and 40. Colorado 133 between mile markers 1 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

