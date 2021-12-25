ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Ford Bronco Raptor Will Look Down At The Jeep Wrangler

By Sebastian Cenizo
 3 days ago
The Ford Bronco Raptor is going to be an absolute monster. We've seen it tearing up off-road trails with its turbocharged engine and massive tires, and it sounds menacing. As you'd expect of an off-road-biased machine like this, ground clearance is very important when you're aiming to put the Jeep Wrangler...

