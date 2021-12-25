St. Luke’s continues decades-old tradition of feeding those in need

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The doors opened bright and early this morning at St. Luke’s for their Community Christmas dinner.

Volunteers worked on prepping, preparing, and serving delicious home cooked meals for those in need. Guests were welcomed to sit and enjoy their meals and were offered the chance to take as much as they needed home. The Daugherty family has been volunteering on Christmas morning for years. They say it’s become a family tradition.

We’re just coming out down to the church and helping out people who aren’t as blessed as us, aren’t as lucky as us. We are just here to serve them and give them what we get but sometimes they don’t have and maybe even for their children too. Dani Daugherty, Volunteer

I’ve been a part of it from the beginning but Rev. Jim Kelly, who was the minster here for years, stated this together with myself and some other people about 29 years ago. We’ve always said the best Christmas day and the best dinner here will be the day nobody comes, because they don’t need it. Rick Daugherty, Volunteer

Not only were those in need able to have a home cooked Christmas dinner, St. Luke’s also passed out bags of groceries.

