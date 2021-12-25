Bethany House provides free Christmas meals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Bethany House made sure community members received a Christmas meal.

Workers of the house passed out free bags of food. Each bag included a variety of items including sandwiches, milk, and cookies.

“This job is very rewarding,” Assistant Lori Kester said. “We’re giving out milk. There are little bags that are made up for men and women and we’re handing those out as well.”

For those interested in a free meal, the Bethany House provides free meals every Saturday and Sunday.

