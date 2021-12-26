ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

What? Devin Booker's Tweet From 4 Years Ago Came True

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

Ironically, on Christmas Day four years ago, Booker sent out a tweet saying the Suns need a game on Christmas.

Ironically, on Christmas Day four years ago, Booker sent out a tweet saying the Suns need a game on Christmas.

The tweet from 2017 from Booker can be seen embedded below.

Booker's tweet said: "We need a Christmas game @NBA "

On Saturday, the Suns quote tweeted the old tweet and their post can be seen embedded below.

The Tweet from the Suns said: "Four years later, @DevinBook gets his Christmas wish!"

Coming into Christmas the Suns have the best record in the entire NBA at 26-5 in their first 31 games of the season.

What makes the matchup with the Warriors so exciting is the fact that the Warriors have the second best record in the NBA at 26-6.

