Denver, CO

Pedestrian Dies Following Crash With Light Rail Train In Denver On Christmas

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a pedestrian died Saturday afternoon after they were hit by a light rail train. Officers responded to the area near Acoma Street and Iowa Avenue.

(credit: CBS)

The area is near tracks for RTD light rail and freight trains.

(credit: CBS)

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Denver police stated on social media.

