Pedestrian Dies Following Crash With Light Rail Train In Denver On Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating two separate shootings on Monday night. Officers responded to the area near 1st Avenue and Broadway for three people who were shot. (credit: CBS) Denver police officials say two women were killed. A man was also shot and was hospitalized. Further details about the shooting or the victims were not released. Officers also responded to the north end of Cheesman Park on Williams Street. They say a man was found with a gunshot wound. Officials say that victim was also killed. Officers also responded to 6th Ave. and Cherokee St. for what they believe as a shots fired call. No one was hurt at this location. Officers then found the vehicle they believed was involved and chased the suspect at 8th and Zuni. Shots were then exchanged between the suspect and officers. No officers were hurt. They say the suspect “disabled” a police vehicle and fled to Lakewood. Police say these shootings are related to an officer involved shooting in Lakewood at the Belmar Shopping Center.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO