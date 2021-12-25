ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do you have unclaimed benefits out there? You might be owed $1000s

Americans sometimes have cash or property they haven’t claimed from old employers or even old bank accounts.

In order to find these unclaimed things, there are various ways to check.

The Sun reports that 1 in 10 Americans have unclaimed property or cash, according to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators.

This may be in refunds, traveler’s checks, annuities, stocks and many other forms.

Here are 6 ways you may be missing out on old finances

First, you may have unclaimed cash or property out there somewhere.

Most people use unclaimed.org to find these assets.

NAUPA runs the website to help owners find their money and property.

The site is free to use.

Another site run by NAUPA is missingmoney.com.

People may also be missing out on credit card rewards.

You need to check with your credit card company to see if they have any cashback or rewards program you’re missing out on.

You may be missing out on tax refunds you’ve forgotten about due to the refund being undeliverable.

Check with the IRS to see if you’re missing anything.

Could your employer owe you back wages?

Check with the US Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division at https://webapps.dol.gov/wow/ to see if you have any missing wages.

If you find that you do, you can file a claim.

You may have old retirement funds you’re unaware of.

Check with the National Registry of Unclaimed Retirement Benefits to see.

Finally, you can search on the US Treasury Hunt website to see if you’re missing any savings bonds you received as a child you might not be aware of.

This could be matured savings bonds or Treasury notes, missing payments for series H or HH savings bonds, or even missing payments for securities.

