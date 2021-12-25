‘Desperate need’: Blood supplies running low

“Blood supply is at historically low levels and it continues to decline. If more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusion. It’s almost unimaginable,” The American Red Cross said in a press release Wednesday.

Lifesouth district Community Development Coordinator Kami Mitchell gave several reasons the Athens-Limestone area is experiencing shortages.

“During the summertime months, we experience what we call the ‘summer slump’ and we usually see an uptick once school starts back. This year we didn’t see the uptick at all,” she said.

The lack of the fall uptick in blood donations has caused shortages typically experienced in January to occur in December.

“We often experience blood shortages in the wintertime because people are focused on Christmas and the holidays rather than giving blood. Usually in January we will have an emergency appeal with less than a two-day blood supply on the shelf. What’s different this year, since we didn’t have the fall uptick when school started back, we are in desperate need now in December,” Mitchell said.

Lifesouth provides the Athens-Limestone Hospital with their blood supply. The hospital receives five units of blood every day.

“That’s huge to me. That means at least five donors from the Athens-Limestone community, because the blood taken in Athens stays local, are giving each day. We have to have the donors to come out to fund that hospital with the appropriate blood supply,” she said.

On Dec. 6, a new pop-up clinic opened in Athens at 22051 Hwy 72 E, next to Publix. The clinic is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed but appointments are honored first. Appointments can be scheduled at lifesouth.org or by phone at (256) 533-8201.

Those who give blood through Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.