ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

‘Desperate need’: Blood supplies running low

By C.P. Bailey christy@athensnews-courier.com
The News Courier
The News Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0he5cQ_0dVxUE1w00

“Blood supply is at historically low levels and it continues to decline. If more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusion. It’s almost unimaginable,” The American Red Cross said in a press release Wednesday.

Lifesouth district Community Development Coordinator Kami Mitchell gave several reasons the Athens-Limestone area is experiencing shortages.

“During the summertime months, we experience what we call the ‘summer slump’ and we usually see an uptick once school starts back. This year we didn’t see the uptick at all,” she said.

The lack of the fall uptick in blood donations has caused shortages typically experienced in January to occur in December.

“We often experience blood shortages in the wintertime because people are focused on Christmas and the holidays rather than giving blood. Usually in January we will have an emergency appeal with less than a two-day blood supply on the shelf. What’s different this year, since we didn’t have the fall uptick when school started back, we are in desperate need now in December,” Mitchell said.

Lifesouth provides the Athens-Limestone Hospital with their blood supply. The hospital receives five units of blood every day.

“That’s huge to me. That means at least five donors from the Athens-Limestone community, because the blood taken in Athens stays local, are giving each day. We have to have the donors to come out to fund that hospital with the appropriate blood supply,” she said.

On Dec. 6, a new pop-up clinic opened in Athens at 22051 Hwy 72 E, next to Publix. The clinic is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed but appointments are honored first. Appointments can be scheduled at lifesouth.org or by phone at (256) 533-8201.

Those who give blood through Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, AL
County
Limestone County, AL
Athens, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
Limestone County, AL
Society
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusion#Giving Blood#Blood Donations#Charity#The American Red Cross#Walk Ins#Lifesouth Org
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The News Courier

The News Courier

Athens, AL
911
Followers
57
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News Courier

Comments / 0

Community Policy