ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

‘Save some goals for me’: High school hockey player scores 3 goals in 23 seconds

By Nick Veronica
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGDgq_0dVxUD9D00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A high school hockey player had the game of a lifetime this week when he scored three goals in a span of just 23 seconds.

Jett Malczewski, a sophomore at Iroquois High School, recorded the incredible feat in the third period of a game at HarborCenter on Monday. His hat trick broke open a tie game and lifted Iroquois/Alden over Amherst, 7-3. Captain Sam Staerker helped set up all three goals.

“I just didn’t believe it,” Malczewski told News 4. “The energy from everybody from coaches to my linemates and teammates was amazing. The atmosphere was great. My passes from my linemates were just perfect. … Everyone was like, ‘save some goals for me.'”

Iroquois/Alden coach Duke Ziegler said he hadn’t seen anything like this in his 30-plus years of coaching.

“Some of the kids were saying, ‘change it up, Coach?’ I said ‘no, let them go’ after the the first one. ‘Change it up Coach?’ ‘No, let them go,'” Ziegler recalled, laughing. “I don’t think I’ll ever see that again. It’s just crazy.”

Chris Watson, a spokesperson for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, said the organization doesn’t have records that specific. “But I can say this,” he added, “I’ve never heard of someone scoring three goals faster than that.”

The fastest three goals in NHL history were scored 21 seconds apart by Hall of Famer Bill Mosienko for Chicago in a March 1952 game against the Rangers. Center Gus Bodnar assisted on all three, earning the record for fastest three assists.

The only other NHL player to score three goals in under a minute was 10-time Stanley Cup winner Jean Beliveau, who did it 44 seconds apart in 1955. In recent times, Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point scored three goals 1:31 apart in November 2018.

Ziegler believes Malczewski’s incredible feat is worthy of bringing positive national attention to the sport, especially with the NHL paused due to Covid-19 and the league announcing Wednesday it will not send players to the Olympics.

“We’re trying to get it out. We’re pretty excited,” Ziegler said. “It’s good for the area, Buffalo high school hockey, it’s good for the districts, Iroquois and Alden. It’s just good overall.

“We’re hoping the networks will pick it up.”

Ziegler said the team was excited when ESPN’s John Buccigross tweeted about the feat.

“He puts a lot of time and effort into his skillset,” Ziegler said of Malczewski, who plays travel for the Buffalo Regals SCTA team, which competes against Canadian opponents. “I think he’s got some stuff that’s untapped. He can skate like the wind and his edgework and everything’s great. If he can just put the overall package of the game together he’s going to have something special at such a young age.”

Malczewski scored the first goal shortly after coming out of the penalty box, joining a rush and finishing off a pass from Kevin Rieman with 14:48 left in the game. On the ensuing faceoff, Staerker pushed the puck forward on a set play and Malczewski and Rieman were off to the races, scoring just six seconds later. (The NHL record for fastest two goals is four seconds apart.)

Amherst won the next faceoff but quickly gave the puck away. Defenseman Ethan Iozzia recovered it and sent it off the boards to Staerker, who banked a perfect pass behind Amherst defenders that Malczewski collected and fired past the goalie with 14:25 remaining, 23 seconds after his first goal.

Malczewski had one goal this season prior to Monday’s game. He was happy to share the credit with his Iroquois/Alden teammates, who currently sit in first place in ECIC II with a 3-0-1 league record (5-0-1 overall).

“My linemates,” Malczewski said, “they just put the put the puck in the right place and I got it to the net.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Buccigross
Person
Chris Watson
Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Hockey#Rangers#Stanley Cup#Highschool#Save#Iroquois High School#Iroquois Alden#Iroqaldenfed#Hall Of Famer#Tampa Bay#Brayden Point
CBS Philly

Head Coach Nick Sirianni Clears COVID-19 Protocols As Philadelphia Eagles Get Ready To Face New York Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Talk about a quick turnaround, the Eagles are back on the gridiron Sunday to play the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. Head coach Nick Sirianni is cleared for the game, a key piece of the playoff puzzle for the Birds.   It’s game day and all eyes are watching who’s playing and whose sitting out. Although Sirianni is back, not all players are returning due to COVID protocols.  The Eagles posted on social media a few changes to their lineup. Shaun Bradley will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He now joins Le’Raven Clark and Andre Dillard who are also on the list.  This comes as Siranni returned to the team Saturday morning after clearing protocols.  The Eagles are going into today’s game against the Giants hoping to secure a win in the midst of a hunt for the playoffs. So far, the Birds have won two in a row and four of five games overall.  And of course, Birds fans are not looking for a repeat from a few weeks ago, when the Eagles lost to the Giants at MetLife Stadium.   Today, back at the Linc, the Birds are going for a win back on home turf.
NFL
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights return from break depleted but eager for game action

The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
NHL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
flamesnation.ca

The first Flames goal scored against every franchise

As of now, the Calgary Flames are scheduled to play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night in Seattle, the first time the two franchises have ever played each other. A few weeks back, our pal Seth Rorabaugh (of Tribune-Review Sports in Pittsburgh) broke down the first goal the Penguins have scored against each and every NHL franchise.
NHL
Deadline

NHL Postpones More Games But Will Resume Play Tuesday; Taxi Squads Return

The NHL confirmed today that it will resume play Tuesday after being shut down since December 20 amid the global surge of Covid and its omicron variant. The league also postponed three more games set for this week — bringing the overall number to 70 — and is bringing back the “taxi squads” that were introduced when it resumed play after the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season. But the NHL is set to return Tuesday in three cities as the Lon Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens in Florida and the Arizona Coyotes visit the...
NHL
fox9.com

PJ Fleck: Gophers have zero COVID-19 cases ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS - PJ Fleck couldn’t be happier that the University of Minnesota football team flew down to Arizona before Christmas for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Gophers will face West Virginia Tuesday night after beating Wisconsin 23-13 to end the regular season 8-4. As of now, the game is on as scheduled despite COVID-19 cases rising across the country, largely due to the Omicron variant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGNO

WGNO

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy