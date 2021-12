Ever since I was a young child, I dreamed of wrangling cattle, riding on the range, and working hard to maintain the ranch life we all read about in books and see in movies. Being from Wisconsin and getting to experience what dairy and beef cattle farms were like throughout the countryside gave me the excitement at some point to saddle up the horse (my car) and head west where the cowboys wore spurs, owned a horse named Silver, and could handle themselves at the local saloon.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO