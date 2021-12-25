ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes triumphant return in Bucks comeback win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3L2B_0dVxTmoJ00

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 12 rebounds in his return from COVID-19 protocols as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied from 19 points down to beat the visiting Boston Celtics 117-113 in a Christmas Day showdown on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo finished 13-of-23 from the field and added five assists in just under 30 minutes after missing five games in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holliday scored 17 points apiece for Milwaukee, which won its third straight game. Bucks center Bobby Portis added 16 points and 10 boards after sitting out four games in COVID protocols.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 25 apiece to lead Boston, which lost for the seventh time in 11 ties.

Marcus Smart added 19 points and Payton Pritchard scored 16 off the bench for the Celtics.

Shortly before tip-off, Boston guard Dennis Schroder became the team’s 13th player in over a week to enter the league’s health and safety protocols.

Schroder was sidelined in COVID protocols along with Celtics guards Josh Richardson and C.J. Miles, forwards Grant Williams, Aaron Nesmith, Justin Jackson and Sam Hauser, and centers Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando.

Donte DiVincenzo scored three points in his season debut for Milwaukee after undergoing offseason ankle surgery and clearing COVID protocols.

Boston was up 62-47 at halftime after leading by as many as 19 in the second quarter.

Milwaukee surged back with a 43-point third quarter and pulled within 94-90 entering the fourth. The Celtics scored the first eight points of the final period in a 10-2 run to reclaim a double-digit advantage.

Antetokounmpo’s point-blank layup with 1:29 remaining capped a 19-7 surge for the Bucks to tie it at 111. Wesley Matthews’ 3-pointer with 30.3 seconds left gave Milwaukee its first lead at 114-113.

Brown missed a potential go-ahead 14-foot jumper with 22.1 seconds to play and Middleton made it a three-point game with a pair of free throws with 17.8 on the clock.

Antetokounmpo blocked a dunk attempt by Robert Williams III with 7.3 seconds to go and a coach’s challenge gave Milwaukee the ball back after it went out of bounds off a Celtics player. Middleton made 1-of-2 free throws at the other end to seal it.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers won't re-sign Isaiah Thomas

The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Place Jayson Tatum In Health And Safety Protocol Ahead Of Monday Night’s Game Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON (CBS) — Just when it seems like the Celtics roster may become whole again, COVID-19 rears its ugly head. On Monday, star forward Jayson Tatum was added to the league’s Health & Safety Protocol, leaving Boston without its top player for the foreseeable future. Tatum is now the eighth player to be ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota because of Health & Safety Protocol. The Celtics will also be without rotation players Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Enes Freedom, and Aaron Nesmith, along with Bruno Fernando, C.J. Miles and Justin Jackson. Miles and Jackson were just signed...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Bruno Fernando
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Wesley Matthews
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Iman Shumpert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Yardbarker

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic. View the original article to see embedded media. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a huge win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening. The 127-110 win over the Magic improved them to 23-13 on...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy