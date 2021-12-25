ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas heat: Dallas area records record temperature for Dec. 25

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Record heat: Several cities in North Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Waco, had record high temperatures on Saturday. (Xurzon/iStock)

DALLAS — Let it snow? Not in North Texas. Christmas Day was unseasonably warm on Saturday.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reached 81 degrees on Saturday. That set a Christmas Day record for North Texas, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The previous mark was 80 degrees, set in 2016.

The all-time low in the Metroplex area was 18, in 1983, according to WFAA-TV.

The official temperature at the airport went up another degree by 3:30 p.m. CST, the television station reported.

For context, the high temperature in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was only seven degrees higher, at 89 degrees.

To the south, Waco also set a record for Dec. 25 with an 81-degree reading. That broke the previous record set in 2016 by two degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be cooler when the area rings in the new year. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 70s and 60s, according to WFAA.

