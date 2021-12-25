These Are The Most Popular Christmas Movies In Pennsylvania, Website Says

Home Alone is one of the most watched Christmas movies. Photo Credit: Home Alone Poster (Wikipedia)

Do you think you can guess the most popular Christmas movie in Pennsylvania?

Well here's a hint, Southern states love Home Alone while Northern states enjoy the Grinch more, according to TOP Data's research on trending movie searches.

Multiple research firms have analyzed the top searches for holiday and Christmas movies by state to determine the results.

The top films include: Die Hard,The Santa Claus, Elf, Bad Santa and Four Christmases, TOP Data reports.

But in Pennsylvania ultimately Bad Santa ranked number one for the most searched for holiday movie in 2021, by the research firm.

Home Alone and Elf tied for first place according to data collection analysis by Hidden Remote.

In past years Home Alone was ranked number one by Hidden Remote.

What do you think of the results? Comment with your favorite Christmas movie.

PHOTO SOURCE: Wikipedia

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.