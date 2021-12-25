ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

These Are The Most Popular Christmas Movies In Pennsylvania, Website Says

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHNbL_0dVxSs6u00
Home Alone is one of the most watched Christmas movies. Photo Credit: Home Alone Poster (Wikipedia)

Do you think you can guess the most popular Christmas movie in Pennsylvania?

Well here's a hint, Southern states love Home Alone while Northern states enjoy the Grinch more, according to TOP Data's research on trending movie searches.

Multiple research firms have analyzed the top searches for holiday and Christmas movies by state to determine the results.

The top films include: Die Hard,The Santa Claus, Elf, Bad Santa and Four Christmases, TOP Data reports.

But in Pennsylvania ultimately Bad Santa ranked number one for the most searched for holiday movie in 2021, by the research firm.

Home Alone and Elf tied for first place according to data collection analysis by Hidden Remote.

In past years Home Alone was ranked number one by Hidden Remote.

What do you think of the results? Comment with your favorite Christmas movie.

PHOTO SOURCE: Wikipedia

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 19

Ric Tibaldi
3d ago

die hard homealone bad Santa Christmas vacation Christmas with the kranks the Santa clause scrooge that's what we watch.thanks again merry Christmas to all

Reply(1)
5
tim
3d ago

modern society is pathetic. None of these movies mentioned has the cinema magic from such classics as Miracle On 34th St. It's a wonderful life, White Christmas or any "Christmas Carol" from 1984 or earlier

Reply(11)
5
Related
Daily Voice

This Pennsylvania Deli Was Named Among Best In US

A Pennsylvania deli was named among the best in the US. Abe's Kosher Delicatessen in Scranton earned the top spot by Eat This Not That. "Abe's Deli is a classic Jewish deli that serves up an amazing Reuben and offers excellent liverwurst, salami, chopped liver, brisket, and turkey pastrami," the website said.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
BGR.com

5 Christmas movies dominating the Netflix charts right now

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: $89 AirPods 2, Beckham pillows, $89 Philips Hue bundle, more A few weeks ago, Netflix launched an online hub featuring weekly lists of its top 10 shows and movies. These lists are different than the ones you’ll find while scrolling through the app. Netflix ranks shows and movies based on how many hours viewers spent watching them each week. It’s yet another way to discover new content that other Netflix subscribers are enjoying. For example, from November 29th to December 5th, The Power of the Dog was the top movie on the streaming service. But today, we’re...
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

The Most Popular Holiday Movies Set In Each State Revealed - See the List!

Vudu and Fandango have done some research and found out what the most popular movies in each of the 50 United States are!. After surveying thousands of movie fans, Vudu, which is the on-demand streaming service from Fandango, has discovered which holiday-themed movie is the most popular, based on each state that the film is set in.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Christmas Elf#Southern#Data#The Santa Claus#Bad Santa#Hidden Remote
DoYouRemember?

These Are The Most Wonderful, Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies Of The Age

The Christmas spirit is so potent, so infectious and enjoyable, it has been channeled in countless movies the world over. While the holiday spirit is most potent in winter, the idea of Christmas in July is highly celebrated as a perfectly acceptable time to marathon Christmas movies. In a long history of festive films and a catalog that keeps on growing, which special few have stood the test of time and brought in the most profit through their embodiment of the wonderful time of the year?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UV Cavalier Daily

The most underrated made-for-TV Christmas movies

In the last decade, cable channels have turned former sitcom stars finding the spirit of Christmas into a genre of its own. Though historically overlooked next to holiday blockbuster hits and cartoon classics, the made-for-TV Christmas movie genre has a lot to offer. Yes, some of these movies are as...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, December 16

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Unforgivable, The Shack, and Back to the Outback. If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, a great way to start your search is by looking at what's popular on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Thursday, Dec. 16 is almost exactly the same as yesterday, with Eye in the Sky replacing Stepmom at No. 9 being the only change. No. 1 is The Unforgivable, a heavy drama starring Sandra Bullock. It's followed by the 2017 faith drama The Shack at No. 2, the very Australian kids' movie Back to the Outback at No. 3, and the Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx vigilante thriller Law Abiding Citizen at No. 4. The very British kids' movie Peter Rabbit 2 rounds out the top 5.
MOVIES
caribbeannationalweekly.com

“Silent Night” Still the Most Popular Christmas Carol

With the airwaves resonating with Christmas songs and music, National Weekly conducted a survey among Caribbean Americans in South Florida to determine what is their most popular Christmas carol. As it did when a similar survey was conducted in 2019 and 2013, the results show that the carol “Silent Night”...
RELIGION
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Most Popular Christmas Cookie is Gluten-Free

According to a new online study done by Google Trends, Minnesota's most popular Christmas cookies are "Gluten-Free Christmas Cookies". I need to have a word with whoever put this together. Several states prefer HEALTHIER-sounding options: Gluten Free Christmas Cookies were the top choice in Maine, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin ....
MINNESOTA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 10 Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania offers many excellent steakhouses, only a handful are truly exceptional. From cozy country-style eateries to upscale fine dining establishments, you'll find something to suit your taste and budget. 1700 Degrees in Harrisburg. Located in the heart of Harrisburg, 1700 Degrees offers an elegant dining experience. The restaurant's creative...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sand Hills Express

The year in review: 2021’s most popular movies, music and books

“Sunday Morning” looks back at the tops in pop culture from the past year. 1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” – Release date: December 17. Total Gross: $328.6 million. 2. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – Release date: September 3. Total Gross: $224.5 million.
MOVIES
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
184K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy