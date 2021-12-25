ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Cloud Market is Becoming Commoditized. Here's What That Means for High-Tech Companies Aiming to Disrupt Healthcare.

By Ravi Ika
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKsm1_0dVxSopE00

It seems like just a few years ago that the "cloud" threatened to disrupt everything about how we lived our lives, but already we're at the point where it's quickly becoming commoditized. There isn't much difference between Azure and AWS; customers pay for what they need, and the prices for most of the larger companies are comparable.

This lack of meaningful differentiation between cloud service providers means the whole concept of the cloud is shifting. It's no longer enough for cloud providers to try to set themselves apart with better availability or some new capability. Instead, the half dozen top players have almost identical offerings. So if cloud service itself isn't a disruptive technology anymore, what's the next big play?

Transactional support over the cloud

Healthcare is a very transaction-intensive industry; a single patient may have dozens of transactions associated with their care at every care encounter. All of these transactions add up to a very complex requirement, where lives are on the line. Unfortunately, the solutions up until this point have been legacy, cumbersome systems that healthcare providers license to use.

These systems have several flaws and disadvantages, but one of their main issues is that they don't play nicely with the cloud. For example, although a platform may work on AWS, it is not ideally built for it. The result is a disjointed and unwieldy healthcare system where providers and health insurance companies (payers) use different systems that merely get housed on cloud platforms. In other words, this complex web of legacy systems is just moved from data centers onto the cloud, creating a false sense of modernization.

All of this adds up to big money. Right now, healthcare companies are spending billions each year to license these systems because they're required to be so specific. The cloud service providers can provide periphery, ancillary transactional capabilities, but they can't provide the core foundational transactional needs. Healthcare companies need to go out and pay to get these needs met through new services or translate legacy systems to new systems.

While this may sound like a huge problem, it's actually an opportunity for tech companies that can solve the problem.

Related: The Data-Driven Future of Healthcare Is Everyone's Opportunity, and Everyone's Responsibility

The software as a service model

What's the solution to a legacy system where healthcare providers have to piece together disparate transactional platforms across multiple cloud providers? It might not be easy, but it starts with a software as a service (SaaS) model. So far, none of the big cloud providers have focused on providing a platform for payers and pharmacy benefit managers to manage the incredible number of transactions they process.

The cloud infrastructure isn't an end in and of itself, but rather the means to an end. Providing mission-critical software as a service could help healthcare companies manage their transactions while at the same time opening up new revenue streams that are virtually untapped at the moment. If vendors could provide mission-critical functions like operational, financial, risk, and compliance transactions using such advances as robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI), they could significantly reduce operational costs and avoidable medical costs, increase their profits and integrate into cloud providers. It's a win across the board.

Related: When Next-Generation Caregivers Meet New Technology

Building platforms across cloud providers

The healthcare industry's current problem is a potential goldmine for high-tech companies. The commoditization of the cloud market provides an incredible opportunity for differentiation as well. In the $4 trillion healthcare industry , billions of dollars are spent on managing transactions across disconnected platforms that lack interoperability.

It's not enough to build a service that can be hosted on cloud infrastructure. To truly revolutionize the industry, vendors need to develop platforms on cloud-native architecture that are portable enough to be hosted on any cloud platform with minimal changes while also being able to take full advantage of the public cloud infrastructure. Since cloud services are primarily undifferentiated, transactional platforms need to be able to operate on any of them. The first platform provider to provide such mission-critical transaction platforms can be the change the industry so desperately needs.

Related: The Future of Healthcare Is in the Cloud

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Opportunistic Time To Buy Phreesia's Healthcare Disruption

Phreesia will benefit from multiple secular healthcare trends. Phreesia (PHR) sits at the epicenter of multiple secular themes in the healthcare sector. It's well-positioned to see increasing adoption. The company has recently been penalized for investing in growth which I think presents a nice opportunity to buy in. Phreesia's valuation seems lofty given negative EBITDA margins but a high-level picture highlights the opportunity. I'm a buyer of Phreesia at these levels.
mobihealthnews.com

What Oracle's acquisition of Cerner could mean for big tech in health

Earlier this week enterprise software giant Oracle shocked the healthcare IT world when it announced its plans to buy one of the leading EHR systems Cerner for $28.3 billion. The news puts Oracle on the map as a potential major player in the health technology world. “This was a deal...
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Here's why tech companies want to delay tokenisation for another 2 years

Top tech and internet organisations are racing to persuade the country's central bank to postpone the implementation of the country's. rule, which mandates online businesses to wipe all stored payment information from customers by December 31. According to reports, global and local corporations represented by industry organisations like. Nasscom. and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Service#Cloud Computing#Public Cloud#Cloud Technology#Tech Companies#The Cloud Market#Healthcare#Aws
Light Reading

Here's why the telecom industry is taking aim at Big Tech

In one small chart, network-monitoring company Sandvine offers a clear view into operators' changing stance toward Big Tech companies like Amazon and Facebook. The chart shows the percentage of traffic that the six biggest Internet companies generated across global networks. Importantly, Sandvine Chief Strategy Officer Samir Marwaha reported in a...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Here's how companies can fundamentally change how we pay for healthcare

Employers and insurers can reward preventive healthcare instead of expensive hospital visits. Called value-based care, the model requires changes in incentives, Aledade's Farzad Mostashari said. Mostashari also shared ways tech companies can work with governments. This article is from Insider's "Transforming Business" event, presented by Alight, on December 9, 2021.
HEALTH
u.today

Polygon Launches Burning Mechanism Similar to Ethereum's, Here's What It Means

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

Zebra (ZBRA) Surges 4.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) shares rallied 4.1% in the last trading session to close at $606.33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.4% loss over the past four weeks. Zebra’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

My 3 Highest Conviction Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2022

In many ways, 2021 has been a year like no other. The pandemic has dragged on, introducing frightening new variants, resulting in many false starts and stops for the underlying economy. Even as the benchmark S&P 500 has gained a remarkable 25% so far this year (as of this writing), numerous subsectors of the market haven't been as fortunate. Many high-flying growth stocks have taken it on the chin, shedding a significant portion of their value, representing significant opportunities as we head into 2022.
STOCKS
techgig.com

What does 5G mean for India’s Internet-of-Things market

Anjani Kommisetti, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Raritan & Servertech. As we observe a steep rise in the adoption of a digital and self-sufficient economy, the number of new connected devices will also increase exponentially, leading to an increase in the consumption of data. With more. IoT. devices acting as...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy