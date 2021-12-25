UPDATE: Woman with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Glynn County FOUND

Missing woman in Glynn County Picture of missing woman last seen in Glynn County.

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 2/26/2021 2:30 p.m.:

Gale Plyman was found by Georgia State Patrol in Dodge County, according to GCPD.

ORIGINAL STORY 2/25/2021:

The Glynn County Police Department is searching for Gayle Ann Plyman, who was last seen on Christmas Eve in the area of The Landings at Golden Isles, near Spur 25 and GA99.

Plyman went missing around 4 p.m. and is believed to be traveling in a green 2017 Honda HRV with a Georgia license plate RMC 3240.

Missing woman's car in Glynn County Picture of missing woman's car last seen in Glynn County.

She suffers from Alzheimer’s related dementia and has had a major change in medications. She does not normally leave her home more than once a week, police say.

Anyone with information on Plyman or her vehicle should contact police at 911 or 912-554-3645.

