Alex Mills: Folks can get upset when gasoline prices rise

 3 days ago
Some people can become very angry over the price of gasoline.

Some of these fine folks just happen to be members of Congress and even the president of the United States.

Joe Biden, who currently resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue but represented Delaware in the Senate for many years, has thrown numerous rocks at the oil industry since his first day in office. He has prohibited the construction of a pipeline, reduced permitting of exploration on federal lands, increased regulation of oil and natural gas production, authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and pleaded with OPEC to increase production.

All of these actions are designed to reduce the price of petroleum, or to increase the cost of producing petroleum, or simply to bankrupt oil companies across the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week about the actions of Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, who once served as senator from Massachusetts. The story stated Kerry “has been pressuring banks and financial institutions to reduce their commitments to U.S. oil and gas companies and join the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, which would hobble the ability of oil and gas companies to increase production.”

Biden will use the full power of the federal bureaucracy to make life more difficult for oil companies.

The most vocal members of Congress seem to be from states like Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut and Delaware.

Senators have been working overtime to urge Biden to “consider all tools available at your disposal to lower U.S. gasoline prices,” according to a letter signed by nine senators all Democrats and authored by Ed Markey (D-Mass) and Jack Reed (D-RI).

But Markey and Reed really want more than lower gasoline prices. They actually want “to reduce our dependence on oil in general.”

Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vt) stated on Nov. 26: “We must stop the profiteering and monopolistic behavior of giant oil companies.”

Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) stated in a news release she “is turning up the heat on big energy companies who are gaming the system by raising natural gas prices for consumers to boost profits and line the pockets of executives and investors.” She wants the Department of Justice to investigate.

Why are these politicians so angry?

The six states in the Northeast area produce no oil, no natural gas, no coal. They must import 100%, according to the Energy Information Administration. In 2019 (the most recent data from EIA), the six states consumed a total of 3,231 trillion British thermal units of energy and 2,309 trillion Btu (71%) came from fossil fuels.

These states must purchase their fossil fuel energy from outside the area, which could be a foreign country (possibly Canada, Russia, OPEC, etc.) or maybe another state (Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas). When elected officials rely on others to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy to their constituents and there is a problem, it is easier for politicians to blame “greedy” oil producers than take responsibility for their failure.

Alex Mills is the former president of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

The Abilene Reporter-News

Alex Mills: Forecasters predict increased demand and supplies of oil in 2022

As 2021 comes to a close, energy companies and organizations begin looking at 2022 and start making plans based on supply and demand expectations. Three organizations that provide market information are the International Energy Agency (IEA), based in Paris and representing countries that are net importers of crude oil; the Energy Information Administration (EIA), based in Washington and the data-collection and forecasting arm of the Department of Energy; and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which is a cartel of 13 countries that produce and export crude oil around the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s Agenda

The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party. That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced...
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to be mailed today

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today. This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each. The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic. California Governor...
POLITICS
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Denver Post

Guest commentary: Joe Biden may not realize it— but Joe Manchin is saving his presidency

Rarely in Washington do you see the mettle that Sen. Joe Manchin put on display recently. By refusing to vote for the current iteration of the Build Back Better bill (BBB), the White House’s “transformative” social spending and climate change bill, the West Virginia Democrat put a key portion of President Biden’s legislative agenda on ice. But in all the fuss about the merits of the underlying legislation—and Manchin supports several of the provisions in it—we’re losing the most important element of the story: Manchin has bravely spotlighted exactly what’s wrong with Washington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
