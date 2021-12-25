ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Put on those swim trunks, Santa: Christmas in Louisville brings the heat with record high

By Ayana Archie, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are we sure it's December?

Forget the snow, Christmas this year called for shorts and T-shirts with high temperatures that were record-breaking.

Friday's high temperature soared to 74 degrees, slaying the old record of 69 degrees in 2019. Before that, the record was 68 degrees in 1893, according to the National Weather Service.

"It's warmer than normal in the forecast," meteorologist Tom Reaugh said.

Uh, yeah.

Christmas Day was quite the contrast from last year, when the high was 22 degrees and the low was 15, Schoettmer said.

The pattern of warmer weather will continue into the weekend, with a high of 60 on Sunday and a high of up to 70 Monday. Throughout next week, temperatures will hover in the mid-50s and 60s, with a predicted high of 54 degrees on New Year's Day.

So long, farewell, 2021!:Here are 25+ New Year's Eve dinners, events around Louisville

Contact Ayana Archie at aarchie@courier-journal.com or follow on Twitter @AyanaArchie. Support strong local journalism by subscribing to The Courier Journal.

