NBA G League pushes back season opener

NEW YORK, New York (ValleyCentral) — The NBA G League has announced the start date of the league’s regular season.

The G League season was set to start on Dec. 27, 2021, but has been pushed back to being on Jan. 5, 2022.

“The delay will give teams an opportunity to safely return players to market after the Christmas holiday and to replenish their rosters following NBA Call-Ups,” the NBA G League said in a release.

The release also states that information on games that are currently scheduled between Dec. 27 and Jan. 4 will be provided at a later date.

