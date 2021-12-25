ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA G League pushes back season opener

By Rolando Avila
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYCIx_0dVxRaQr00

NEW YORK, New York (ValleyCentral) — The NBA G League has announced the start date of the league’s regular season.

The G League season was set to start on Dec. 27, 2021, but has been pushed back to being on Jan. 5, 2022.

“The delay will give teams an opportunity to safely return players to market after the Christmas holiday and to replenish their rosters following NBA Call-Ups,” the NBA G League said in a release.

The release also states that information on games that are currently scheduled between Dec. 27 and Jan. 4 will be provided at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Rutgers to replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (ValleyCentral) — The Rutgers University Scarlet Knights are set to face Wake Forest in the 2021 Gator Bowl, replacing Texas A&M. At the end of the season, Rutgers had been ineligible for a bowl game, after losing to Maryland in their last game of the season. However, after a COVID outbreak […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
ValleyCentral

WAC announces more cancelations for UTRGV

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced that two more games on the UTRGV Men’s Basketball schedule will be canceled. This comes after a positive COVID-19 test put the UTRGV Men’s Basketball program into quarantine. The games being canceled are two road games against Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 30 and Sam […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV men’s basketball reschedules games due to COVID-19 protocol

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Two of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men’s basketball games have been rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols. The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced that the road games against Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin were postponed. The games were originally scheduled to take place on Dec. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Weather#The Nba G League#The G League#Nba Call Ups#Kveo Tv
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Controversially Claims Michael Jordan Didn’t Re-Sign With The Wizards Because The Players Didn't Want Jordan Back

Michael Jordan's short-lived stint with the Wizards is not remembered that fondly. Jordan was very old at the time, and no longer the explosive player he once was. While he was still one of the better players in the league at the time, it was clear that this run was more about helping the team find its legs rather than find success.
NBA
Chico Enterprise-Record

What will Warriors’ lineup look like if Draymond Green misses games?

The hits the Golden State Warriors absorbed in the throes of rampant, league-wide positive COVID-19 cases are many. On Sunday, Draymond Green reportedly entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody. Under the current 10-day mandate, Green will be unavailable for the next four games: Tuesday at Chase against the Denver Nuggets, a rematch in Denver on Thursday, a New Year’s Day clash in Salt Lake City with the Jazz, and a Jan. 3 home game against Miami.
NBA
The Spun

NFL Announces Two Week 17 Schedule Changes

The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week. The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.
NFL
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy