Jacksonville, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in the head by his father, who is a police officer in eastern North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday at a home on Haw Branch Road in Jacksonville. Authorities said the shooting, which left the teen with life-threatening injuries, appears to have been accidental.

