Springtime Christmas Day temps in the ArkLaTex break records

(KTAL/KSHV) – Three cities in the ArkLaTex area saw record-breaking highs for Christmas day.

Temperatures Saturday were unseasonably warm across the United States. According to the National Weather Service El Dorado, Texarkana, Ark., and Longview tied or surpassed previous Christmas day temperature records.

Texarkana’s record of 78 has been held since 1922, but they managed to pass it today at 80. The previous record for Longview, set in 2016, was broken by a high of 80 today. El Dorado managed to tie the record set in 1942 at 79 degrees.

The National Weather Service announced the record highs shortly before the new high for Texarkana.

Temperatures across the entire ArkLaTex area climbed into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s, leaving it feeling more like Easter than Christmas. The warm weather will stick around this week into the New Year, holding in the 70’s.

Winter will finally decide to show up again with a cold front moving in on Jan. 2nd. As long as the front doesn’t make it here a day early, it will be just in time for holiday travelers to make it home.

