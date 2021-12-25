North Carolina man charged in July death of toddler

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Winston-Salem man has been charged in the July death of a toddler, according to authorities in North Carolina

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday that Fernanda Lavon Jones, 34, faces counts of murder and felony child abuse.

Jones is being held without bond in the Forsyth County Jail, according to police. It’s unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Authorities said the toddler died in July. Firefighters and police had responded to a home after someone placed a call about “unknown trouble.” Police said they found Thomas Ryan Jones Thompson in distress. He was 23 months old and died at the scene.

Police said the boy had been in Jones’ care. Even though Jones and the child share similar last names, they are not related, police said. Authorities said that Jones was the boyfriend of the boy’s aunt.

An autopsy found that the child died of blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

