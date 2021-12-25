ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

North Carolina man charged in July death of toddler

WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K28KA_0dVxOquw00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Winston-Salem man has been charged in the July death of a toddler, according to authorities in North Carolina

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday that Fernanda Lavon Jones, 34, faces counts of murder and felony child abuse.

Jones is being held without bond in the Forsyth County Jail, according to police. It’s unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Authorities said the toddler died in July. Firefighters and police had responded to a home after someone placed a call about “unknown trouble.” Police said they found Thomas Ryan Jones Thompson in distress. He was 23 months old and died at the scene.

Police said the boy had been in Jones’ care. Even though Jones and the child share similar last names, they are not related, police said. Authorities said that Jones was the boyfriend of the boy’s aunt.

An autopsy found that the child died of blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

"Independent"
3d ago

Good grief 😔 I cannot understand the grown men and women of society today killing innocent little children everywhere and everyday now. It’s like Americans have become so accustomed to the news of babies being murdered, that no one is going out and protesting or protecting the innocent lives ? I will never understand why a grown man or woman can go so far as to hurting and killing a baby, that they’re able to look into the eyes of a baby and kill! Sickness is so much more now than people realize. For so

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina officer accidentally shoots 15-year-old son in the head

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville police officer accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday. Deputies and emergency services were called to Haw Branch Road for a report of an accidental shooting. That’s where deputies found a 15-year-old boy being treated by EMS for a life-threatening gunshot wound to the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

3 shot in North Carolina during family gathering, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people in North Carolina were shot during a family gathering on Christmas, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 11:54 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on Nissen Avenue. Arriving officers found a 20-year-old High Point man, a 19-year-old Winston-Salem teen and a juvenile victim suffering from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Forsyth County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Murder#Toddler#Ryan Jones#Ap#Winston Salem Journal
WBTW News13

North Carolina sets record-high COVID-19 positivity rate

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina reported its highest positivity rate since the start of the pandemic Tuesday, with 21.9% of tests returning positive, according to the latest metrics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The previous high of 17.0% was reported on Jan.4, 2021, before the coronavirus vaccines […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTW News13

Conway police charge 2 men in Christmas Eve Circle K robbery

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have charged two men in a gas station robbery on Christmas Eve. Curtis Rashawn Moultrie, 44, of Conway, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and shoplifting. Theodore Alfred Davis, 60, of Conway, was charged with accessory before and after […]
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Florence, police say

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story called the crash a hit-and-run. It has been updated with the most recent information. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed Monday after being hit by a car in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department. The crash happened at about 7:18 p.m. on McQueen Street […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

6K+
Followers
844
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy