Towson, MD

Singing Group That Started At Towson University Releases First EP Of Holiday Songs

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A group of friends and students at Towson University that wanted to make music together now has released their first EP of Christmas songs, racked up millions of TikTok followers and been featured on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show. Originally called the Towson...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

