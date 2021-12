The Milwaukee Bucks certainly know how to put on a nationally televised show, don’t they?. Yesterday’s Christmas matchup against the Boston Celtics was about as dramatic as it could get as the two teams clocked in an instant classic. It did not appear that way early on as Boston built up an early 19 point lead and appeared to be in firm control. Yet, Milwaukee bounced back with an impressive 43-point third quarter to cut it close heading to the fourth, where the battle carried on. It was wire-to-wire down the stretch, and with the clock ticking, Wesley Matthews showed off his clutch heroics by burying a 3-pointer to give the Bucks their first lead of the game with 30 seconds left to play. They never looked back and secured the 117-113 win, the perfect Christmas gift.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO