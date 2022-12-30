ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European ski resorts close due to lack of snow

Warmer temperatures and heavy rain have stripped many European ski resorts of snow, prompting half of France's 7,500 ski slopes to close and raising concerns over long-term prospects for the continent's winter sports season.
