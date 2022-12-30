Read full article on original website
"One nation united under pasta": How the "discovery of pasta" shaped Italy
Anyone who cooks up a dish of pasta, anywhere in the world, can't help thinking of Italian cuisine. Even if they live on another continent and the food has been in their diet for generations, it makes no difference: the Bel Paese is a touchstone by default. Yet pasta does...
Philippines 'absolute nightmare' airport issues continue into second day
Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport faced multiple days of fallout after a power outage on New Year's Day delayed or grounded many flights.
Poland says Germany refused talks on World War II reparations
Germany has rebuffed the latest push by Poland's nationalist government for vast reparations over World War II, saying in response to a diplomatic note that the issue was closed, the foreign ministry in Warsaw said on Tuesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo 'proud' of move to Al Nassr and says his work in Europe is 'done'
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was officially unveiled by his new Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday in Riyadh, explaining he made the move having "won everything" in Europe.
Israel's rightward shift leaves its new Arab allies in an awkward spot
The public embrace of figures that are hated in the Arab world -- and are divisive within Israel itself -- is a rare gesture on the part of Arab states that have normalized relations with Israel.
Europe's recession may not be as bad as feared
European stocks are pushing higher for the third straight day as investors cheer signs that inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and natural gas prices are all easing
Opinion: The awkward truth about the new 'Avatar' is far bigger than its bottom line
As it is, audiences and critics now and in the future will laud James Cameron's creativity and attention to detail in 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' and they should — but they likely won't know how much of the franchise's incredible worldbuilding is simply an act of elaborate collage, writes Jeff Yang.
Australia's top health adviser urged government against restrictions on travelers from China
Australia's top medical officer advised the government against imposing any restrictions on travelers coming from China, a day before the health minister announced new testing requirements, internal documents show.
European ski resorts close due to lack of snow
Warmer temperatures and heavy rain have stripped many European ski resorts of snow, prompting half of France's 7,500 ski slopes to close and raising concerns over long-term prospects for the continent's winter sports season.
The world's most punctual airlines in 2022 were...
A South American airline had the best on-time performance in 2022, according to a new report by aviation analytics firm Cirium, while a US airline was singled out for its global operational excellence.
Lionel Messi returns to Paris Saint-Germain training after Argentina's World Cup victory
Lionel Messi has returned to the Paris Saint-Germain training center after winning the World Cup with Argentina last month.
